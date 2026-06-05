Transport for London
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Santander Cycles celebrates captivating photographs of London’s wildlife
Santander Cycles and the Natural History Museum award prizes to five budding photographers for their captivating photos of London's wildlife.
- Celeste Katz from Richmond will also see her photograph displayed at South Kensington Tube station
- Cyclists were encouraged to explore London sustainably using Santander Cycles' two new nature-inspired Side Quest routes to discover hidden natural gems
Santander Cycles and the Natural History Museum have awarded five budding photographers with annual subscriptions to Santander Cycles and Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition tickets for their captivating photos of London's wildlife. Celeste Katz from Richmond will also see their clever and technically excellent photograph of a parakeet inside a tree trunk displayed at South Kensington Tube station.
Londoners were invited to capture striking images of London's wildlife encountered across the capital while out on their bikes, using Santander Cycles' two new nature-inspired Side Quest routes. This produced an inspiring collection of photographs showcasing wildlife thriving in the city's streets, parks and waterways. A panel of expert judges from Transport for London (TfL), Santander Cycles and the Natural History Museum selected the five winning photographers.
The other four winners – Faujdar Vipul, Erika Keenlyside, Olivia Nicolaou and Jon Pitman - also stood out to the judges for their impressive photographs, including a romantic landscape picture of a deer at dusk, a relaxed fox enjoying the sun in West Hampstead, a dramatic image of a pigeon at Boxpark Wembley, and an adorable image of a mouse on the London Underground.
David Eddington, Head of Cycle Hire at TfL, said:
“London is full of diverse wildlife, and these five photos are testament to this. We hope that all of customers visiting the Natural History Museum in South Kensington or the other museums in the area enjoy seeing Celeste's photograph of a parakeet. London is one of the greenest cities in the world, and our two new nature-inspired Side Quest routes offered a fantastic way to explore hidden natural gems while using Santander Cycles.”
London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said:
“These new Side Quest cycling routes were designed to encourage people to explore London's hidden wildlife and green spaces, so it's fantastic that this competition has got young Londoners doing exactly that. As cycling is one of the best ways to explore London, the Mayor and I are proud to see TfL's Santander Cycles making it an even more attractive and accessible option for Londoners, helping us to build a greener and better London for everyone.”
Notes to Editors:
- Images are available upon request from TfL Press Office
- Entries were judged by representatives from TfL, Santander Cycles and the Natural History Museum
- The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London
- Santander Cycles is London's self-service bike hire scheme, with more than 12,000 bikes available at over 800 docking stations
- Santander Cycles annual subscriptions provide unlimited 60‑minute rides for 12 months
- Santander Cycles customers can now pay with a mobile device at any docking station with Apple or Google Pay, making it even easier for customers to hire a bike
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2026/june/santander-cycles-celebrates-captivating-photographs-of-london-s-wildli
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