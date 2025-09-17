Transport for London
Santander Cycles offer half-price monthly memberships to mark World Car Free Day
Santander Cycles are offering half-price monthly subscription of £10 for unlimited 60-minute rides to mark World Car Free Day from 17-23 September
- TfL partnership with WWF My Footprint app challenges people to swap car trips for TfL trips and help tackle climate change
Transport for London (TfL) and Santander Cycles are encouraging Londoners to get into the sustainable spirit and take advantage of half-price monthly cycle hire subscriptions to mark World Car Free Day, which takes place on Monday 22 September.
The offer, which is redeemed via the Santander Cycles app, aims to encourage more people to experience the joy of cycling and is open to new members who take out a month's subscription until 23 September.* The half price offer enables customers to get a month's subscription of £10, rather than the usual £20 per month. To take advantage of this offer, people simply need to input the code - CFD25, when purchasing their monthly membership.
This follows on from a successful summer for Santander Cycles, with Cycle Sundays proving popular with customers throughout August following the introduction of e-bikes to the Cycle Sundays free Day Pass offer this year. More than 10,000* free Santander Cycle Day Passes were redeemed on Sundays in August, with more than 30,000 hires made. This was a 96 per cent increase in redemptions compared to Santander Cycles' 2024 Cycle Sundays campaign.
David Eddington, Head of Cycle Hire at TfL, said: "We want to encourage more people to discover the joy of Santander Cycles and hope this new offer for World Car Free Day does this. There are many car free events happening across the capital this week, and we hope people leave their cars at home and choose Santander Cycles."
Melissa Noakes, Head of Sponsorships and Events at Santander UK, said: "Santander Cycles is all about helping people get more out of their everyday journeys around London. We're really excited to be celebrating World Car Free Day this year by offering half price Santander Cycles rides for a whole month - helping Londoners save money and move around the city sustainably."
Lauren Wiseman, Sustainability and Facilities Manager at WWF-UK, said: "Travelling sustainably is good for both people and the planet. Simple swaps, such as walking or cycling, can provide cleaner air, improve your health, and keep more money in your pocket too. We also know that just 20 minutes outdoors in nature a day can help reduce stress levels, ease anxiety, and boost our mood. By travelling differently this World Car Free Day, and beyond if you can, you can improve your own wellbeing and make a positive difference to the natural world around you."
TfL is also working in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to make journeys in London more sustainable as part of World Car Free Day on the 22 September. Londoners are encouraged to download the WWF My Footprint app and take the challenge to swap car trips for TfL trips and help tackle climate change one journey at a time.
Notes to Editors
*About the Santander Cycles World Car Free Day offer
- The discount is valid until 23 September at 23.59 and offers a month's subscription for pedal bikes for just £10
- E-bikes cost £1 extra per ride
- The code can be redeemed in the Santander Cycles app
**Cycle Sundays - 10,949 free Santander Cycles day passes were redeemed on Sundays in August as part of Santander Cycles' 2025 Cycle Sundays campaign.
About Santander Cycles
- Santander Cycles covers 100 square kilometres of London, making it one of the largest cycle hire schemes in Europe
- Since launching in July 2010, more than 143 million journeys have been made
- More than 26 million hires made using the Santander Cycles app since it launched in 2019. The free app is available on the iTunes and Android App Stores, searching for Santander Cycles
- Santander Cycles can be hired from as little as £3.50 a day for an unlimited number of one-hour journeys
- Students and recent graduates can take advantage of a 25 per cent discount on an annual Santander Cycles subscription and 50 per cent off day passes
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2025/september/santander-cycles-offer-half-price-monthly-memberships-to-mark-world-car-free-day
