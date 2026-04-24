Sapia agrees to pay more than £19m to WealthTek clients after failing to protect client money

Sapia has agreed to make a voluntary payment of £19,637,950 to WealthTek clients and the FCA has censured the firm.

Sapia began working with WealthTek in 2013 and later appointed it as one of its appointed representatives. This resulted in Sapia holding and being responsible for protecting client money resulting from WealthTek’s activities.

The FCA found Sapia did not put enough safeguards in place to protect this money.

Sapia has admitted that it failed to properly separate key roles within its business relating to client money. People who could make payments from client money accounts also carried out the checks of those accounts required by FCA rules. This lack of separation increased the risk that client money could be lost because of, for example, misuse or poor management.

The voluntary payment will be distributed to WealthTek clients who have a shortfall in the money they have been able to reclaim.

In December 2024, the FCA, separately, charged WealthTek’s principal partner with multiple criminal offences, including money laundering and fraud.

Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said:

'Poor safeguards around client money create opportunities that bad actors can exploit. Sapia’s failures exposed clients to an unacceptable risk of losing their money.

'We decided not to impose a fine on Sapia because of its exemplary cooperation and its acceptance that it should make a voluntary payment to affected customers.'

The FCA concluded its investigation in 12 months. This is an example of how we are improving the pace of our investigations.

Notes to editors