SAPIENT middleware and test harness code now open source
Dstl has made the code freely available to make it easier for suppliers and partners to adopt and help develop this standard for autonomous sensor systems.
Developed by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) in collaboration with industry, Sensing for Asset Protection with Integrated Electronic Networked Technology (SAPIENT) is an open standard for integrating and fusing information from multiple heterogeneous autonomous smart sensors into a single consolidated picture for the user.
By open-sourcing the test harness and middleware code Dstl hopes to encourage further adoption of SAPIENT by government bodies, industry and partners, including internationally. The test harness software will enable sensor suppliers to test compliance of their component with the SAPIENT interface control document (ICD). This material is released by Dstl under the Apache License, Version 2.0 to permit use by third parties.
SAPIENT has been used in a number of high profile international exercises and experiments, leading to wider adoption by industry and partners. It has been adopted by MOD as the standard for counter-UAS (uncrewed air system) technology and is also being evaluated as a potential NATO standard for counter-drone systems.
Dstl welcomes involvement from industry and partners in the SAPIENT initiative. Email us at dstlsensors@dstl.gov.uk or join the SAPIENT Interface Management Panel (SIMP).
