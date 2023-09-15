Sara Sharif death – CPS authorises murder charge against father

The CPS has authorised Surrey Police to charge Urfan Sharif with the murder of his 10-year-old daughter Sara.

Charges of murder have also been authorised against Beinash Batool, Mr Sharif’s partner, and his brother Faisal Shahzad Malik. A further charge of causing or allowing the death of Sara has been authorised against all three individuals.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford magistrates' court on Friday 15 September.

Criminal proceedings are active and all those charged have a right to a fair trial.

It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.

The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent, and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.