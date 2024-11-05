Ministry of Defence
Satellite deal signed for advanced military tech
New Juno satellite to support military operations will be designed and built in the UK.
Armed forces personnel are to have access to the latest space technology for military operations, following a deal signed for a new satellite.
The £40 million project with Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd will support around 200 skilled jobs, boosting the UK’s space sector and helping to grow the economy.
Named Juno, the satellite will be able to capture daytime images of the Earth’s surface, strengthening the UK’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. Expected to launch in 2027, Juno will have advanced imagery sensors, building on the capabilities of Tyche, UK Space Command’s first satellite which successfully launched in August this year.
Both satellites form part of the Ministry of Defence’s space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance programme, which will deliver a constellation of satellites and supporting ground systems by 2031.
These satellites will support military operations, for instance by monitoring adversary activities, and also contribute to other government tasks, including natural disaster monitoring, the development of mapping information, environmental monitoring and tracking the impact of climate change around the world.
Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry Maria Eagle yesterday said:
“The contract for Juno shows the UK’s commitment to grow one of the most innovative and attractive space economies in the world and keep our competitive edge in space science and technology.
“Juno will not only support Armed Forces personnel deployed globally, but also support highly skilled jobs, delivering on the government’s growth mission.”
Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton yesterday said:
“With Tyche in space, and Juno now on contract, UK Space Command’s ISTARI programme is making great strides, showcasing innovation and collaboration across government and industry.
“With these Earth Observation satellites on orbit, UK Space Command and defence will be better equipped to conduct all-domain military operations and deliver assured space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to the joint force and our allies.”
The contract for Juno was awarded via competitive procurement to Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), the same company that manufactured Tyche.
SSTL employs around 400 engineers, technicians and support staff across its two sites in Guildford, Surrey, and Bordon, Hampshire. With around half of these employees expected to work on the project, Juno will play a key part in securing critical UK skills in the growing global space sector. The project will also help inform the procurement strategy for future space capability requirements.
Andrew Cawthorne, Managing Director, SSTL, yesterday said:
“We’re incredibly proud that the Ministry of Defence has again placed its trust in SSTL to deliver the UK’s next sovereign intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance spacecraft.
“Juno will offer a step change in imaging capability over Tyche, SSTL’s demonstrator spacecraft which launched in August and is now being operated for UK Space Command. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with UK Space Command, DE&S, and Dstl, and playing a leading role in delivering the UK Defence Space Strategy.”
Paul Russell, Space team leader at DE&S yesterday said:
“Placing contracts and managing delivery of a new generation of UK military capabilities for use in a complex and critical environment takes incredible focus and collaborative working with our defence and industry partners. These efforts are key in ensuring the UK Armed Forces have access to the surveillance and intelligence information they need to maintain a competitive edge.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/satellite-deal-signed-for-advanced-military-tech
