WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Satellites could become more sustainable, thanks to new UK Space Agency funding
The UK Space Agency has announced funding for work which aims to prolong the life of satellites, as part of efforts to ensure space remains sustainable for future generations.
The package includes a £2 million upgrade to the Satellite Applications Catapult’s In-Orbit Servicing and Manufacturing (IOSM) facility at the Westcott Space Cluster in Aylesbury. The facility will provide unique capabilities in the UK where companies can verify, validate and demonstrate a range of in-orbit operations including manufacturing, servicing, inspection, repair and assembly.
In addition almost £1.5 million is going into feasibility studies on refuelling satellites in space, to extend their life and reduce the amount of space debris.
There are now around 37,000 pieces of space debris in orbit measuring more than 10cm, and an estimated one million pieces sized 1-10cm. With increasing numbers of satellites being launched, the UK is taking leadership on this global issue.
Andrew Griffith MP, Minister for Space at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, said:
Tackling space debris and maintaining ease of navigation in space is vital to allowing future exploration and protecting the everyday services we all rely on, from location and financial services to weather forecasting and broadband.
To ensure that long-term sustainability, we are funding new technologies for satellite refuelling, and upgrading this important national facility at Westcott to help bring innovations to market faster, in turn growing our economy.
The UK’s IOSM facility at the Westcott Space Cluster will become the first in the UK capable of verification, validation and demonstration of in-orbit operations.
Satellite Applications Catapult’s In-Orbit Servicing and Manufacturing (IOSM) facility at the Westcott Space Cluster in Aylesbury. Credit: Satellite Applications Catapult/ShedShooters Ltd
The upgrade will support the growing IOSM sector within the UK, providing access to the large-scale equipment needed to replicate orbital conditions and flight dynamics. This includes expanding the core capabilities to enable dynamic tracking, real-time positioning, a gravity off-load system, and enhancing the orbital simulation environment. The in-orbit simulation robots will benefit from increased digital twin capabilities, which act as a proxy for the space environment and enable testing in the virtual world.
Lucy Edge, Chief Operating Officer at Satellite Applications Catapult, which owns the IOSM facility, said:
IOSM is predicted to be worth £11 billion globally by 2031, and the UK has the expertise to capture at least 25% of this market. To achieve that, it’s critical that the UK’s IOSM companies have access to infrastructure to test their technologies and operations under mission conditions. Our new upgraded facility offers exceptional IOSM testing capabilities and supports the Catapult’s goals to grow the entire space industry in the UK.
It will help to meet goals within the National Space Strategy for in-orbit servicing, and help with UK Space Agency-funded work developing space sustainability standards, including exploring the design and operation of sustainable spacecraft.
Satellite life extension through refuelling
Three new refuelling feasibility studies will support the UK’s efforts to lead on space sustainability by demonstrating the ability to refuel the UK national debris removal mission and explore opportunities for refuelling a commercial satellite.
Ray Fielding, Head of Space Sustainability at the UK Space Agency, said:
Until recently, satellites have been designed as one-shot items: non-refuellable with mission lifespans coming to an end when the satellite can no longer manoeuvre effectively.
This package of funding shows the UK Space Agency is leading work to develop UK capabilities in performing in-orbit tasks, such as refuelling, and demonstrating leadership in more sustainable space operations. Facilities like the IOSM centre at Westcott will support the UK’s ambition to become a leading nation in IOSM within the next decade.
Contracts have been awarded to Astroscale, ClearSpace and Orbit Fab for refuelling research:
- Astroscale will adapt their existing ‘COSMIC’ debris removal spacecraft to a new refuelling servicer product, partnering with TAS, Airbus Defence & Space, Orbit Fab and GMV
- ClearSpace’s ‘REFUEL.ME’ mission extension will draw on their existing ‘CLEAR’ debris removal mission, partnering with Orbit Fab, Satellite Applications Catapult and Know.space
- Orbit Fab will leverage their unique Rapidly Attachable Fuel Transfer Interface (RAFTI™) and the Grappling and Resupply Active Solution for Propellants (GRASP) to develop the ‘RAFTEA’ mission, partnering with MDA, ClearSpace, D-Orbit, and BryceTech
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Further junior doctor strikes risk placing more pressure on stretched NHS09/02/2024 16:25:00
More industrial action could jeopardise attempts to bring down NHS waiting lists and improve A&E performance.
CBI responds to Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan09/02/2024 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan.
Audit Scotland - Political leadership gap in economic strategy09/02/2024 11:05:00
The Scottish Government’s 10-year economic strategy currently lacks collective political leadership and clear targets.
LGA - Nearly 119 operations a day to remove rotten teeth in children09/02/2024 10:05:00
New figures published by the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) have shown that there were just over 31,000 hospital operations last year to remove rotten teeth in children and teenagers – equating to 119 per working day .
NHS Confederation - Patients facing long waits as pressure mounts on A&Es09/02/2024 09:05:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the latest NHS performance figures and winter situation report
This election year, all parties must have the courage to look to the long game on the economy - CBI CEO speaks at LEAD 2024 conference08/02/2024 13:15:00
This election year, all parties must have the courage to look to the long game on the economy - CBI CEO speaks at LEAD 2024 conference (08 February 2024).
Don’t force staff to make dangerous journeys to work in the snow, says TUC08/02/2024 11:15:00
TUC calls on employers to show understanding during this week’s cold snap.
Citizens Advice - Politicians ‘burying their heads in the sand’ as new research finds millions are in the red07/02/2024 16:25:00
Alarming new research from Citizens Advice has found that five million people are in a negative budget, as the charity warns a living standards catastrophe is becoming the new normal ahead of the general election.
LGA responds to Government dental access plan07/02/2024 14:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commenting on the Government’s announcement to increase access to NHS dentists