Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s mutual defence pact sets a precedent for extended deterrence
EXPERT COMMENT
Riyadh may not want to rely solely on Washington for its defence, but it remains to be seen how robust its new security agreement with Islamabad will be in practice.
During last week’s state visit by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, the two countries announced a ‘Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement’. This marks a significant upgrade in their long-standing bilateral security relationship, stating that ‘any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.’
The pact is significant for regional security dynamics between South Asia and the Middle East. It also reflects an increasingly multipolar strategic environment, whereby countries hedge against growing insecurity by diversifying their security partnerships in novel ways.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
