Save applications earlier in the portal

As mentioned in our recent update, using the Digital Registration Service (DRS) in the HM Land Registry portal, you can now save applications as soon as you enter minimal details.

Previously, you had to go through seven steps before saving an application. This latest update reduces that journey, so it will autosave before you select transactions, add fees and applicants.

You’ll just need to enter your reference number, confirm you are a conveyancer, add the application type and title number, and your application will save automatically.

Saving earlier means you will not lose work if you are disconnected or have to close an application.

We know customers sometimes need to edit the fundamentals of an application. This update moves select transactions, add fees and applicants after the initial save. Next, we’re working to make these editable, so you can go back to amend these details if you need to.

We’ll provide updates as soon as further improvements become available.