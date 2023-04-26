HM Land Registry
|Printable version
Save applications earlier in the portal
This change comes as part of a wider set of service improvements.
As mentioned in our recent update, using the Digital Registration Service (DRS) in the HM Land Registry portal, you can now save applications as soon as you enter minimal details.
Previously, you had to go through seven steps before saving an application. This latest update reduces that journey, so it will autosave before you select transactions, add fees and applicants.
You’ll just need to enter your reference number, confirm you are a conveyancer, add the application type and title number, and your application will save automatically.
Saving earlier means you will not lose work if you are disconnected or have to close an application.
We know customers sometimes need to edit the fundamentals of an application. This update moves select transactions, add fees and applicants after the initial save. Next, we’re working to make these editable, so you can go back to amend these details if you need to.
We’ll provide updates as soon as further improvements become available.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/save-applications-earlier-in-the-portal
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
March 2023 Transaction Data25/04/2023 15:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in March 2023.
UK House Price Index for February 202319/04/2023 12:05:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
North Yorkshire gets instant access to local land charges04/04/2023 11:10:00
HM Land Registry and the local land charges (LLC) teams in North Yorkshire have successfully migrated their LLC registers over to the digital LLC service.
UK House Price Index for January 202322/03/2023 12:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
February 2023 Transaction Data21/03/2023 12:25:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2023.
HM Land Registry industrial action update22/02/2023 09:10:00
Targeted industrial action from 27 February to 3 March.
January 2023 Transaction Data21/02/2023 15:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2023.
UK House Price Index for December 202215/02/2023 11:05:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.