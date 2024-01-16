Ofcom
|Printable version
Save money on your phone, broadband, and pay-TV bills in 2024
Now that we’ve rung in the New Year, many people are thinking about ways to save money in 2024. Household budgets continue to feel the pinch amid rising living costs – so it’s important to find out if you can cut costs on your phone, broadband and pay-TV bills.
If you’re looking to get on top of your finances for the year ahead, there are steps you can take to avoid overpaying for these services.
Here’s five things you can check to make sure you’re not missing out on savings.
1. Are you in or out of contract?
Millions of people in the UK are out of contract for their phone, broadband or pay-TV services and could be missing out on better deals. Check with your provider to make sure you’re not one of them.
If you’re out of contract, you’re probably paying too much and it’s time to see if there are better deals available. Check out comparison sites accredited by Ofcom to see what’s on offer. Talk to your current provider to see if they will match, or even beat, the best deal available. If not, consider switching provider. To find out more, see our guide to switching.
2. Are you eligible for a social tariff?
If you receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, or other benefits, you might be eligible for a cheaper broadband deal. Packages start from just £10 a month and could see you make savings of around £200 a year.
If your existing provider offers a social tariff and you are eligible, you can switch to it at any time, free of charge.
To find out more about the range of social tariffs on offer and to see if you might qualify, check our guide.
3. Could you save using a SIM-only tariff?
If you’re looking to save money on your mobile, check out offers available on SIM-only tariffs. If you already have a handset and just want a monthly allowance of calls, texts, and data, this could be the best option for you. They're often cheaper than a contract with an inclusive handset, and many tariffs cost less than £10 a month.
If you don’t already have a handset, it’s usually still cheaper to buy a handset separately and use it with a SIM-only plan. However, a one-off payment for a handset can still cost a significant amount and might not be affordable for everyone.
4. Could you save on broadband with a bundle?
If you need a landline service too, you can save money by getting your broadband and phone as part of a bundle deal. Our recent research revealed you could save as much as 34% by bundling these services with the same provider. Check with your provider to see what packages they offer and whether these suit your needs.
If you don’t need a landline and you’re looking for a standalone full-fibre broadband package, it’s worth checking out smaller providers as well, with packages available from between £25 and £50 per month.
5. Do you use all your pay-TV subscriptions?
It’s easy to sign up to a range of pay-TV and streaming services with so much great content on offer – and many homes have multiple subscriptions on the go.
But if you’re trying to save money, it’s worth thinking about how much you use these services and whether you’d be missing out if you cancelled them.
Many streaming services can be cancelled – or paused - straight away without needing to pay any sort of penalty, so it could be useful even as a temporary measure.
More information
We've got more tips on cutting costs on your phone, broadband and pay-TV bills.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2024/save-money-on-your-phone,-broadband,-and-pay-tv-bills-in-2024
Latest News from
Ofcom
Working globally to protect people on video-sharing platforms12/01/2024 09:15:00
The companies that we regulate, as well as the safety risks from which we seek to protect people, are global in nature.
New Board appointments for Channel 409/01/2024 10:15:00
Ofcom yesterday announced the appointment of five new non-executive directors to the Board of Channel 4 Television Corporation.
Full-fibre broadband reaches more than half of Scottish premises21/12/2023 10:25:00
A record 1.4 million homes – over half of all residential premises – now have access to full-fibre broadband in Scotland, according to Ofcom’s latest Connected Nations report published recently.
That’s a wrap: TV’s most complained about programmes of 2023 revealed20/12/2023 16:10:00
During 2023, audience complaints about standards on TV continued to make the headlines with news coverage of the Israel Gaza conflict, the Coronation of King Charles and celebrity on-screen spats featuring in our top 10.
Full-fibre broadband reaches more than 17 million UK homes20/12/2023 10:25:00
A record 17 million UK homes have access to full-fibre broadband, with 4.6 million now taking it up, according to Ofcom’s latest Connected Nations report published yesterday.
Review of local media in the UK19/12/2023 13:20:00
Ofcom yesterday set out details on the range of evidence it will gather to inform its review of local media in the UK.
Half of UK broadcasters’ employees now based outside of London18/12/2023 13:25:00
Around half of TV and radio broadcasters' employees are now based outside of London, but more needs to be done to increase diversity in senior roles, according to Ofcom’s latest study on the make-up of the industry.
Consultation: Ofcom publishes its proposed Plan of Work for 2024/2518/12/2023 09:20:00
Ofcom has published our proposed Plan of Work for 2024/25, outlining our areas of work for the next financial year.