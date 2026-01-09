Save money on your phone, broadband, and pay-TV bills in 2026

Now that we’ve rung in the New Year, many people are thinking about ways to save money in 2026. Household budgets continue to feel the pinch amid rising living costs – so it’s important to find out if you can cut costs on your phone, broadband and pay-TV bills.

If you’re looking to get on top of your finances for the year ahead, there are steps you can take to avoid overpaying for these services.

Here’s five things you can check to make sure you’re not missing out on savings.

1. Are you in or out of contract?

Millions of people in the UK are out of contract for their phone, broadband or pay-TV services and could be missing out on better deals. Check with your provider to make sure you’re not one of them.

If you’re out of contract, you’re probably paying too much and it’s time to see if there are better deals available. Check out comparison sites accredited by Ofcom to see what’s on offer. Talk to your current provider to see if they will match, or even beat, the best deal available. If not, consider switching provider. To find out more, see our guide to switching.

2. Are you eligible for a social tariff?

If you receive Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, or other benefits, you might be eligible for a cheaper broadband deal. Packages start from just £10 a month and could see you make savings of around £200 a year.

If your existing provider offers a social tariff and you are eligible, you can switch to it at any time, free of charge.

To find out more about the range of social tariffs on offer and to see if you might qualify, check our guide.

3. Could you save using a SIM-only tariff?

If you’re looking to save money on your mobile, check out offers available on SIM-only tariffs. If you already have a handset and just want a monthly allowance of calls, texts, and data, this could be the best option for you. They're often cheaper than a contract with an inclusive handset, and many tariffs cost less than £10 a month.

If you don’t already have a handset, it’s usually still cheaper to buy a handset separately and use it with a SIM-only plan. However, a one-off payment for a handset can still cost a significant amount and might not be affordable for everyone.

4. Could you save on broadband with a bundle?

If you need a landline service too, you can save money by getting your broadband and phone as part of a bundle deal. Our recent research revealed you could save as much as 34% by bundling these services with the same provider. Check with your provider to see what packages they offer and whether these suit your needs.

If you don’t need a landline and you’re looking for a standalone full-fibre broadband package, it’s worth checking out smaller providers as well, with packages available from between £25 and £50 per month.

5. Do you use all your pay-TV subscriptions?

It’s easy to sign up to a range of pay-TV and streaming services with so much great content on offer – and many homes have multiple subscriptions on the go.

But if you’re trying to save money, it’s worth thinking about how much you use these services and whether you’d be missing out if you cancelled them.

Many streaming services can be cancelled – or paused - straight away without needing to pay any sort of penalty, so it could be useful even as a temporary measure.

More information

We've got more tips on cutting costs on your phone, broadband and pay-TV bills.