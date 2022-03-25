Save P&O jobs petition calls to reinstate the workers immediately

Sign the petition to call for UK government to stop DP World and P&O Ferries replacing 800 sacked workers with cheaper labour.

What's the issue?

Last week, 800 workers at P&O Ferries were sacked via Zoom call.

This shameful act is devastating for these workers, their families and communities. Workers must be reinstated immediately – and P&O Ferries must face serious consequences.

This is a national scandal – it can't ever be allowed to happen again. This must be a turning point for workers' rights in the UK.

The government can stop this, but they will not act unless thousands of us speak up. If callous acts like this are allowed at P&O, they can happen anywhere.

We need your help!

Please support P&O workers by signing the petition and make sure no worker can be treated like this again.

