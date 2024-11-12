Criminal Cases Review Commission
Save the date – CCRC Open Board meeting Tuesday 26 November
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has confirmed that its fifth annual open board meeting will take place on Tuesday 26 November.
The meeting will be hosted online via Zoom from 10.30am to 12.30pm and is an opportunity for anybody interested in our work to see the CCRC’s Board in operation.
If you would like to attend as an observer, please keep an eye on our website and X account – joining details will be published closer to the date.
An agenda will be shared on the CCRC website one week before the board meeting takes place.
CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE said:
“I am delighted to issue an invitation to attend our fifth annual Open Board Meeting.
“This is an opportunity to see our Board in action and gain an insight into the breadth of our work and some of the challenges we face.
“I and my Board very much hope you can join us.”
The CCRC Open Board Meeting takes place from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesday 26 November 2024.
The CCRC holds an open board meeting each year as part of a commitment to accountability and transparency.
Notes to Editors:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
- The CCRC Board focuses on delivering the CCRC’s strategic priorities including reviewing business performance, financial and strategic planning, governance arrangements and risk management. It does not consider or make decisions concerning cases.
- Led by our Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE, the Board is made up of the Chief Executive, the Casework Operations Director; the Finance and Corporate Services Director; three Commissioners who serve as non-executive directors; and three external independent Non-executive Directors.
- Details of the people in these positions can be found in the About Us section of our website.
- There will be other people present at the board meeting. These may include CCRC secretariat staff taking minutes of the meeting, and anyone else (usually CCRC staff) who are there to present or contribute to an agenda item.
