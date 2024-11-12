Save the date – CCRC Open Board meeting Tuesday 26 November

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has confirmed that its fifth annual open board meeting will take place on Tuesday 26 November.

The meeting will be hosted online via Zoom from 10.30am to 12.30pm and is an opportunity for anybody interested in our work to see the CCRC’s Board in operation.

If you would like to attend as an observer, please keep an eye on our website and X account – joining details will be published closer to the date.

An agenda will be shared on the CCRC website one week before the board meeting takes place.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE said:

“I am delighted to issue an invitation to attend our fifth annual Open Board Meeting. “This is an opportunity to see our Board in action and gain an insight into the breadth of our work and some of the challenges we face. “I and my Board very much hope you can join us.”

The CCRC holds an open board meeting each year as part of a commitment to accountability and transparency.

