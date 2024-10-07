Save the hassle, lease your property

Did you know you can lease your property to your local authority and get hassle-free, guaranteed rental income?

The Welsh Government’s Leasing Scheme Wales offers landlords and owners of empty homes the opportunity to lease their properties to the local authority for between five and 20 years.

The scheme provides a guaranteed monthly rental income and a full property management service from the local authority, without the need to pay commission.

This means that owners signed up to the scheme will not incur arrears or rental voids and will be guaranteed rental income at the relevant local housing allowance rate.

Additionally, properties may also be eligible for grant funding of up to £25,000 renovations and up to £5,000 for energy efficiency improvements.

Tenants also benefit from the scheme with guaranteed support for the lifetime of their lease.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently said:

We know that empty homes are a wasted resource in our communities and this scheme is a fantastic way of making homes more accessible and affordable. I look forward to seeing how property owners and landlords can be supported through the scheme to deliver safe, long term and affordable homes for tenants.

