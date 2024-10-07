Welsh Government
|Printable version
Save the hassle, lease your property
Did you know you can lease your property to your local authority and get hassle-free, guaranteed rental income?
The Welsh Government’s Leasing Scheme Wales offers landlords and owners of empty homes the opportunity to lease their properties to the local authority for between five and 20 years.
The scheme provides a guaranteed monthly rental income and a full property management service from the local authority, without the need to pay commission.
This means that owners signed up to the scheme will not incur arrears or rental voids and will be guaranteed rental income at the relevant local housing allowance rate.
Additionally, properties may also be eligible for grant funding of up to £25,000 renovations and up to £5,000 for energy efficiency improvements.
Tenants also benefit from the scheme with guaranteed support for the lifetime of their lease.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently said:
We know that empty homes are a wasted resource in our communities and this scheme is a fantastic way of making homes more accessible and affordable.
I look forward to seeing how property owners and landlords can be supported through the scheme to deliver safe, long term and affordable homes for tenants.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/save-hassle-lease-your-property
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Bowel screening age lowered to 50 in Wales07/10/2024 12:05:00
Thousands more people will automatically receive at-home bowel screening tests to help save more lives.
Wales to host major international sustainability event04/10/2024 16:05:00
International speakers and delegates will gather in Cardiff next week as Wales hosts the international Circular Economy Hotspot for the first time.
Investment in public services and economic growth top of Welsh Finance Secretary’s agenda at meeting with UK nations04/10/2024 14:05:00
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has welcomed the opportunity to work collaboratively with all the UK nations to secure a stronger economy for Wales ahead of a meeting with his counterparts yesterday.
Welsh Government support to boost communities and tackle child poverty04/10/2024 11:05:00
Welsh Government funding for schemes throughout Wales will help support communities and alleviate child poverty, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt has said.
Landowners urged to be on the lookout for signs of the eight-toothed spruce bark beetle04/10/2024 09:05:00
Wales’s Chief Plant Health Officer is asking all landowners, foresters and farmers to be vigilant for signs of Ips typographus.
Introducing Procurex Wales, in partnership with Welsh Government03/10/2024 14:10:00
On 5 November, Procurex Wales will take place at the ICC Wales, Newport for the first time.
Quarter of a billion-pound investment into community care keeping people well at home and preventing hospital admissions03/10/2024 11:10:00
More than a quarter of a billion pounds of Welsh Government investment has helped older people be cared for in their own homes and avoided thousands of unnecessary hospital stays.
Wales to host WorldSkills UK National Finals 202502/10/2024 15:05:00
WorldSkills UK has announced it will be partnering with the Welsh Government and Inspiring Skills Excellence to host the WorldSkills UK National Finals 2025 in Wales for the first time ever.
More homes, early intervention and support systems key to ending homelessness02/10/2024 12:20:00
In a speech given in the Senedd, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, addressed the current housing situation in Wales and plans to end homelessness.