SaveFast signs momentous deal with RoSPA in Dubai

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) and leading GCC-based health and safety training provider, SaveFast, have signed a significant partnership deal.

The objective of the agreement is to support and deliver a programme of Behavioural Driver Training, through a RoSPA Qualifications Recognised Centre, as part of efforts to increase road safety knowledge and skills among workers in the UAE and beyond.

The partnership agreement was signed by RoSPA President, Baroness Jolly, and SaveFast Chairman, Ahmed Al Ansari, at a ceremony in Dubai.

Errol Taylor, RoSPA’s Chief Executive, who attended the signing, said: “It’s extremely exciting to be strengthening our ties with SaveFast, a company with a fervent commitment to health and safety, as well as an ethos that aligns completely with RoSPA’s.

“Furthermore, we hope that with this agreement, we will see an improved level of road safety within Dubai and the rest of the UAE, and that by developing our safety strategies in unison, we will help contribute to ensuring a safer world.”

Addressing the deal in a celebratory speech, Baroness Jolly said: “While RoSPA’s organisational impact and vision ripples across the world, change only becomes viable by partnering with forward-thinking, innovative businesses such as you all here today.

“By working in partnership with SaveFast, known as one of the leading health and safety training providers in the UAE, our combined aim is to provide driver training that improves knowledge and skills, and therefore the safety of drivers, and in doing so, the safety of all road users in the Middle East.”

The contract was also met with optimism from Mr Al Ansari, SaveFast Chairman, who said: “Through our partnership with RoSPA, we hope to offer a unique combination of courses, expertise and best practice, that actively contributes to reducing the impact of road accidents on our customers and communities across the region.

“We very much welcome this partnership, and expect to learn from each other as our cooperation deepens.”