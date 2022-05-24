WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
SaveFast signs momentous deal with RoSPA in Dubai
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) and leading GCC-based health and safety training provider, SaveFast, have signed a significant partnership deal.
The objective of the agreement is to support and deliver a programme of Behavioural Driver Training, through a RoSPA Qualifications Recognised Centre, as part of efforts to increase road safety knowledge and skills among workers in the UAE and beyond.
The partnership agreement was signed by RoSPA President, Baroness Jolly, and SaveFast Chairman, Ahmed Al Ansari, at a ceremony in Dubai.
Errol Taylor, RoSPA’s Chief Executive, who attended the signing, said: “It’s extremely exciting to be strengthening our ties with SaveFast, a company with a fervent commitment to health and safety, as well as an ethos that aligns completely with RoSPA’s.
“Furthermore, we hope that with this agreement, we will see an improved level of road safety within Dubai and the rest of the UAE, and that by developing our safety strategies in unison, we will help contribute to ensuring a safer world.”
Addressing the deal in a celebratory speech, Baroness Jolly said: “While RoSPA’s organisational impact and vision ripples across the world, change only becomes viable by partnering with forward-thinking, innovative businesses such as you all here today.
“By working in partnership with SaveFast, known as one of the leading health and safety training providers in the UAE, our combined aim is to provide driver training that improves knowledge and skills, and therefore the safety of drivers, and in doing so, the safety of all road users in the Middle East.”
The contract was also met with optimism from Mr Al Ansari, SaveFast Chairman, who said: “Through our partnership with RoSPA, we hope to offer a unique combination of courses, expertise and best practice, that actively contributes to reducing the impact of road accidents on our customers and communities across the region.
“We very much welcome this partnership, and expect to learn from each other as our cooperation deepens.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA responds to Independent Review of Children’s Social Care24/05/2022 16:20:00
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board responded to the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care.
LGA responds to Monkeypox cases24/05/2022 15:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board Comments on the confirmation of a small number of cases of Monkeypox in England.
Average May for retailers, but sentiment deteriorates on weaker outlook - CBI Distributive Trades Survey24/05/2022 13:20:00
Retailers reported average sales for the time of year in May but expect them to dip below seasonal norms again next month, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey. Year-on-year selling prices continued to grow at a similarly rapid pace to February, though retailers expect price growth to ease slightly in the coming quarter.
UNICEF - OVER-CONSUMPTION IN THE WORLD’S RICHEST COUNTRIES IS DESTROYING CHILDREN’S ENVIRONMENTS GLOBALLY, NEW REPORT SAYS24/05/2022 11:25:00
The majority of wealthy countries are creating unhealthy, dangerous and noxious conditions for children across the world, according to the latest Report Card published today by UNICEF Office of Research – Innocenti.
UK Space Agency: Hampshire girl wins Blue Peter Competition to design satellite logo for first UK launch23/05/2022 16:05:00
A 12-year-old from Hampshire has been named the winner of Blue Peter’s Awesome Orbit competition to design an emblem that will go on one of the first satellites to launch from the UK this summer.
TUC comment on minimum service levels during strike action23/05/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the reports that ministers may draw up laws requiring minimum numbers of staff to work during a strike.
Audit Scotland - Scottish benefits roll-out successful but challenges remain23/05/2022 09:10:00
The roll out of new devolved social security benefits is going well but there is still a lot to be delivered.
CIPD and NHS partnership set to transform the future of 16,000 people professionals20/05/2022 14:05:00
NHS England and NHS Improvement commit to a 5-year partnership agreement today
Soaring demand to protect vulnerable children drives cost of care up by a quarter – new LGA analysis20/05/2022 13:05:00
Soaring demand to protect vulnerable children at risk of harm has seen spending to provide support increase by almost a quarter in five years, with an upcoming national care review a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to set out long-awaited reform, councils are warning today.