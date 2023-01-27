Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Saving for later life: Work and Pensions Committee publishes Government Response to Report
The Work and Pensions Committee has published the Government, Financial Conduct Authority and the Money and Pension Service Responses to its Report on saving for later life.
While the Responses commit to further work aimed at encouraging savers to engage with pensions, the Government rejects one of the Committee’s main recommendations of drawing up a plan for introducing higher minimum contribution rates in the future.
The Report warned that ten years on from the introduction of automatic workplace pension enrolment, more than 60% of people were still at risk of missing out on an adequate standard of living in retirement, with minimum contributions to pensions too low.
Chair's comment
Chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, Rt Hon Sir Stephen Timms MP, said:
“The Government is tinkering around the edges and relying on nudging people towards engaging with pensions rather than tackling the problem of under saving head on. This approach, as we heard many times during our inquiry, is unlikely to be enough.
“The Government accepts the warning that the current level of minimum auto enrolment contributions will likely lead to many missing out on a comfortable retirement. It now must get on with building a consensus on the need for change and draw up a plan for introducing higher minimum contributions to workplace pensions in the future.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/164/work-and-pensions-committee/news/175651/saving-for-later-life-work-and-pensions-committee-publishes-government-response-to-report/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
International procurement, and uncertainty of long-term pipeline, risks prosperity of Scottish military shipbuilding sector27/01/2023 12:05:00
The future prosperity of Scottish military shipbuilding is at risk through the lack of a clear drumbeat of orders exacerbated by opening procurement up for international competition, the Scottish Affairs Committee warns today as it publishes its report, Defence in Scotland: Military shipbuilding.
More support needed to halt damaging decline of local journalism, DCMS Committee warns25/01/2023 16:25:00
The quality and coverage of local news will continue to decline without new support from the Government, MPs say today, in a report that warns of the damage a reduction in provision can cause to democracy and society.
Treasury Committee approves appointment to Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee25/01/2023 15:20:00
The Treasury Committee today publishes its report on the appointment of Randall Kroszner to the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC).
Women being let down by “glacial” Government progress on menopause24/01/2023 11:10:00
The Government response to the Women and Equalities Committee report on menopause and the workplace is a “missed opportunity to protect vast numbers of talented and experienced women from leaving the workforce.”
Treasury Committee: Fuel duty fiction clouds fiscal forecasts23/01/2023 16:10:00
The Treasury Committee today points out the fiscal fiction that clouds fuel duty forecasts.
Government inaction leaves women harmed by medical intervention adrift without support, say MPs20/01/2023 12:05:00
Ministers must act urgently to enable women and children avoidably harmed by medical intervention to receive compensation and care, MPs say in a report published today.
Government urged to strengthen draft Mental Health Bill19/01/2023 11:05:00
The Government’s draft Mental Health Bill must be strengthened to address rising numbers detained under current legislation and tackle unacceptable and inexcusable failures on racial inequalities, say MPs and Peers.