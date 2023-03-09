Saving for your future

This latest blog from GAD focuses on defined contribution pensions and the role they play in the UK market.

GAD’s role includes advising government in respect of pensions to workers in the public sector.

GAD’s breadth of work also includes insurance, other forms of pensions and savings, and several other topics that use core actuarial techniques to understand financial risk.

Read more about a growing part of GAD’s work which is in respect of defined contribution pensions, reflecting the increasing role these pensions are playing in the UK.