Saving sight through cornea transplants

Specialist staff to work with donors and their families.

Extra staff are supporting eyesight-saving cornea transplants and helping increase donation rates.

The cornea, the clear outer layer at the front of the eye, must be retrieved within 24 hours of death in hospital or hospice and preserved ahead of transplant.

The Scottish Government is providing annual funding of just over £260,000 for six additional Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) staff to work with patients and their families in the Central Belt before and after death to ensure permission is in place and the procedure happens in time.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto met cornea recipients – Dr Radha Sundaram, Thomas McSporran and David Watkins - at SNBTS offices in Edinburgh and appealed for people to consider donation. She said:

“Donating a cornea is a truly life-changing gift and I was inspired to hear Thomas, Radha and David’s stories – I am glad they are recovering well. This incredible act of altruism can help those affected by failing eyesight continue to live independent and fulfilling lives.

“There were more than 300 transplants last year but we know there are many more people in need. That is why we have funded additional staff to work with donors and carry out retrievals which respect the dignity of the deceased.

“We always need more donors so I urge everyone to consider cornea donation – the gift of restored sight - to give another person a chance of a better life.”

Thomas MacSporran, 26, from Edinburgh, received his second corneal transplant last year after developing a condition causing distorted sight. He said:

“Despite everything, it’s been life-changing to begin to get my vision back. It’s something most people take for granted, but when you lose it, you realise just how precious it is.

“There’s currently a shortage of donor corneas, and the waiting lists are long. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to share my story. If even one person chooses to become a donor after hearing about my journey, that’s potentially someone else who gets a second chance like I did.

“It’s easy to forget how much sight impacts every part of life, until it’s taken away. I’m still on the road to recovery, but every improvement feels like a step forward.”

Lead Nurse for Tissues and Cells at the SNBTS, Neil Healy, said:

"Thomas has overcome more in his 26 years than some might in a lifetime and his story is truly remarkable.

“Anyone involved in the transplant process knows that it takes a dedicated team – doctors, nurses, allied health staff, coordinators, and families – working together to make each operation happen.

“But above all, it’s the selflessness of donors that makes it all possible. Their remarkable gift, supported by families honouring their loved ones’ wishes, gives others a second chance.”

Background

To find out more and register your decision visit the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.scot.

Since 2021, if people aged 16 and over haven’t opted out of donation, they will be considered a possible donor if they die in circumstances in which they could donate.

Dr Sundaram, an intensive care consultant in Glasgow, had her sight restored following a 2014 diagnosis with Fuchs dystrophy thanks to two donors who enabled her to continue her career and family commitments.

Mr Watkins, 76, from Edinburgh was diagnosed with Fuchs dystrophy more than 20 years ago. He had his first transplant in August this year and is awaiting a second.