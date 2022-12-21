Environment Agency
|Printable version
Scale up your fishery through the Fisheries Improvement Programme
Anglers to benefit as Environment Agency’s Fisheries Improvement Programme opens for bids.
Projects to create fish passages, sustainable habitats, urban fisheries and improve local angling club fisheries are just some of the ideas that could receive funding through the Environment Agency’s Fisheries Improvement Programme which opens today (Wednesday 21 December) for bids.
A total of £500,000 is available to support fishing in local communities through the fund. Established in 2015, the Fisheries Improvement Programme (FIP) is a great way for the Environment Agency to reinvest fishing licence income back into projects that will provide positive outcomes for anglers.
To date, the Environment Agency has reinvested over £6 million from anglers into FIP projects that will directly benefit fish and fisheries. In the latest application round, the EA are seeking ideas that create sustainable habitats and passage for coarse fish, trout and eels; as well as projects that develop community or urban fisheries; enhance angling access by providing pegs and pathways for rivers and stillwaters; or improve facilities and access for less able bodied anglers.
Applications are welcomed from clubs, non-government organisations and local authorities, as well as commercial fisheries and landowners who can apply online from today until 5th March 2023. Eligibility criteria and details about how to apply can be found at Fisheries Improvement Programme - Angling Trust.
Heidi Stone, Environment Agency Fisheries Partnership Manager, said:
The Fisheries Improvement Programme is a great example of how the Environment Agency reinvests rod licence income back into fisheries, supporting angling and improving the environment.
I encourage all who are eligible and have an interest in improving their fisheries or creating more local angling opportunities to apply, and look forward to supporting exciting new projects that will enhance fisheries and angling opportunities across the country.
Mark Owen, Angling Trust Head of Fisheries, said:
At the Angling Trust we are delighted to support the launch of the Fisheries Improvement Programme funding for clubs and fisheries to improve their waters to provide an improved angler experience through fishing licence sales.
I would strongly encourage all to consider how you may best take advantage of this opportunity which will hopefully lead to more people taking part in angling.
Over the last 2 years, the Environment Agency has reinvested £2.5 million into projects to support clubs, fisheries, and other partners to improve local fish stocks and angling opportunities. During this time, the EA has worked with around 350 partners and improved 58km of rivers and 289 hectares of stillwaters. Over 300 projects have been completed, including the construction of 13 fish passes and accessibility improvements through new fishing platforms, pathways and car parking which will allow more people to go fishing more often.
The programme has also helped over 70 clubs to be better prepared to manage the impacts of prolonged dry weather by acquiring water quality meters or aerators. If you have a project you would like to put forward, visit Fisheries Improvement Programme - Angling Trust or get in touch with your local fisheries officer.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scale-up-your-fishery-through-the-fisheries-improvement-programme
