Scaling responsible adoption of agentic AI

About the series

Just as generative AI was the AI innovation that took the last two years by storm, agentic AI systems are set to continue shaping the next phase of AI development and deployment in 2026.

Agentic AI systems—capable of autonomous decision-making across a variety of tasks—represent a step-change in how AI is embedded into products, services, and organisational workflows. Unlike previous AI innovations, agentic systems can plan, execute tasks independently, and coordinate with other agents to reshape entire workflows and fundamentally change how work is designed and managed.

Fleets of AI agents that can potentially coordinate tasks will reshape workflows and fundamentally change how organisations are structured and how work is designed and managed. For organisations that are able to leverage this technology, this opens huge opportunities. However, the increased use of agentic AI also raises critical questions around technical readiness, assurance, governance, organisational trust, workforce preparedness, and ethical deployment.

To shape a strong industry position on how industry can work together to help scale the responsible use of agentic AI systems, techUK’s AI and Data programme will be convening a four-part workshop series for members.

