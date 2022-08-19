Scaling up nature restoration

£3.5 million for landscape-scale biodiversity projects.

Longer-term projects that aim to transform Scotland’s natural environment can apply for a share of funding in the latest round of the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund.

Grants of over £250,000 are available to larger-scale initiatives that restore and protect habitats and species, including freshwater and coastal and marine areas, control invasive non-native species, and reverse the loss of lowland biodiversity in urban areas.

The multi-year Nature Restoration Fund is open to projects that help Scotland's species, woodlands, rivers and seas back on the road to recovery.

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater yesterday said:

“The Nature Restoration Fund is Scotland’s largest ever fund for nature and a vital opportunity to take positive action now and halt nature loss. It supports projects across Scotland – large and small – on land and at sea – that address the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change. “This summer we are also consulting on an ambitious new Biodiversity Strategy for Scotland. This sets out what our natural environment needs to look like by 2045 in order to reverse biodiversity decline and protect our environment for the future. I would encourage everyone to share their views and help us shape this crucial roadmap toward a better and more sustainable future for Scotland.”

Chair of NatureScot, Mike Cantlay yesterday said:

“To turn the biodiversity crisis around and tackle the climate emergency, we need to act urgently and decisively to regenerate nature in Scotland. The Nature Restoration Fund will champion ambitious, high-value projects to protect and restore Scotland’s biodiversity on land and sea in the critical years ahead. We are excited to see the initiative and ideas applicants bring forward. We need to take action to help nature in Scotland, not only to help us reach net zero by 2045 but also to create a healthier, more resilient country for us all.”

Background

Over this parliament we will invest at least £65 million through the Nature Restoration Fund, with at least £13.5 million available in 2022-23.

£3.5 million was allocated to support 46 smaller-scale projects during this year to help support biodiversity in rural areas across the country.

A further £6.5 million has been allocated to councils and Scotland’s National Parks for local nature restoration projects.

More information on the Nature Restoration Fund and details on how to apply can be found on the NatureScot website: Nature Restoration Fund – How to Apply | NatureScot

The strategic priorities for the large project element of the Nature Restoration Fund follow those in the Scottish Biodiversity Strategy consultation.