Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Scam company which claimed to sell hospitality packages to major sporting events is shut down
Company claimed to be able to provide cheap hospitality at events such as the Six Nations and Formula 1 races
- Prive Global Sports Ltd offered heavily discounted hospitality packages to businesses for in-demand sporting events
- The company’s clients paid for packages which were later cancelled with no refunds provided
- Customers have lost more than £600,000 in total
A company which offered half-priced hospitality at sold-out sporting events has been shut down after cancelling the bookings at short notice and failing to pay refunds to customers.
Prive Global Sports Ltd sent unsolicited emails to prospective clients, targeting them with high-end corporate hospitality at events such as the Six Nations Rugby and Formula 1 Grand Prix.
The company offered packages at a significant discount of around 50%, claiming the tickets had become available due to cancellations.
Prive Global Sports would then email customers ahead of the dates to cancel the bookings, promising a refund and free tickets to alternative events.
No refunds were ever made and the company’s clients suffered financial losses of more than £600,000.
Prive Global Sports was wound-up at the High Court in Manchester on Wednesday 21 August.
David Usher, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:
Prive Global Sports never had the rights to the corporate hospitality packages it offered to businesses, scamming them out of hundreds of thousands of pounds instead.
Customers lost out not just financially but also reputationally when packages intended to raise their own profile were cancelled at short notice.
The company also collected significant sums in VAT payments when it was not registered to do so and submitted highly dubious and unverified accounts to Companies House.
Investigations into Prive Global Sports, which began in February 2024, found no evidence of legitimate trading activity from the company.
The company had been established in March 2020 under the name Valamus Ltd.
A number of clients who spoke to the Insolvency Service said they had made complaints to Action Fraud about the company.
The RFU and FIA, the governing bodies for rugby union in England and worldwide motorsport, published warnings on their websites stating they had no affiliation with Prive Global Sports and urging customers not to buy tickets from them.
Prive Global Sports also charged 20% VAT on each sale, collecting around £120,000 in tax, when it was not registered to do so.
The Insolvency Service found no evidence that any VAT collected by the company was paid to HM Revenue and Customs.
Accounts filed at Companies House in 2022-2023 valued the company at £4.75 million. The Insolvency Service found no evidence to support such a valuation.
Prive Global Sports also failed to maintain a registered office and the company phone and email contacts no longer work.
The Official Receiver has been appointed as liquidator of the company.
All enquiries concerning the affairs of the Prive Global Sports should be made to the Official Receiver of the Public Interest Unit: 16th Floor, 1 Westfield Avenue, Stratford, London, E20 1HZ. Email: piu.or@insolvency.gov.uk.
Further information
- Prive Global Sports Ltd (company number 12537476)
- The Insolvency Service can investigate complaints about corporate abuse by live companies. This may include serious misconduct, fraud, scams or dishonest practice in the way the company operates. Further information on our live investigations can be found here
- Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct, is available here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scam-company-which-claimed-to-sell-hospitality-packages-to-major-sporting-events-is-shut-down
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
London taxi driver hit with 11-year sanctions after falsely claiming two covid loans23/08/2024 10:25:00
Ilford taxi and delivery driver claimed £100,000 of Bounce Back Loans and failed to spend the money on his businesses
Restaurant owner banned as company director after abusing Eat Out to Help Out Scheme19/08/2024 10:10:00
Twelve-year director disqualification for Covid support scheme misconduct
Five Sk:n Group companies in liquidation: information for patients, employees and creditors19/08/2024 09:10:00
Information for patients and their relatives and carers, employees and creditors of the five Sk:n Group of companies in liquidation.
Business consultant handed suspended sentence after fraudulently securing two maximum-value Covid loans16/08/2024 10:25:00
Suspended sentence for fraudster who abused the Bounce Back Loan Scheme
Lincolnshire eel protection business shut down after loan abuse16/07/2024 10:15:00
Court winds-up company after Insolvency Service uncovers evidence of government loan abuse
Court winds-up Manchester firm offering unlicensed insolvency practitioner services16/07/2024 09:15:00
Manchester-based company believed to be offering insolvency practitioner services when it was not authorised to do so is wound-up in court.
Travel agency shut down with holidaymakers owed almost £600,000 in refunds15/07/2024 14:15:00
Customers were left out of pocket, without a holiday and with no refunds provided
Enhancements to the HM Land Registry portal15/07/2024 13:15:00
These enhancements have been designed to support HM Land Registry customers to manage their applications in the portal better.