GAD's Scheme Actuaries work with various schemes which cover thousands of members. We advise on a combination of factors to measure schemes' financial risk.

Scheme Actuaries at the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) provide advice to a range of funded defined benefit (DB) pension schemes. This complements the extensive work GAD undertakes on unfunded public service pension schemes.

They hold a statutory role and are appointed by trustees of DB Schemes. Legislation sets out certain duties, which can only be carried out by Scheme Actuaries who also:

provide pension scheme trustees with wider advice

help trustees to act in the best interests of beneficiaries, now and in the future

Accredited people

In GAD we have Scheme Actuaries working in collaboration with various schemes which cover thousands of members.

Scheme Actuaries are accredited by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA). To gain this accreditation they must have strong technical skills, detailed knowledge of the pensions landscape and the needs of the various stakeholders, and strong business skills so that they can communicate their advice effectively and influence negotiations. They must demonstrate these skills and knowledge every year for continuing accreditation.

Credit: Shutterstock

Financial modelling

GAD advises on a combination of economic, mortality and wider demographic assumptions to enable the calculation of scheme liabilities and to measure financial risk.

We use sophisticated models to carry out the range of required calculations as well as to provide wider advice on areas such as stochastic asset liability modelling and climate scenario analysis.

It is the role of the Scheme Actuary to communicate insights from this bespoke modelling to the trustees, aided by modern data visualisation techniques.

This helps them better understand and manage the risks and opportunities associated with their pension scheme, including the performance of investments and the lifetime experiences of the membership.

Competency and experience

GAD actuary, Keith Gourlay, is a Scheme Actuary. He said: