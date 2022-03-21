Scottish Government
Scheme opens for displaced Ukrainians
People encouraged to register to help.
Scotland’s offer to provide refuge and sanctuary to displaced Ukrainians, as part of the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, is now open.
Accessible through the UK Government’s online portal, a distinct route to accommodation, support and care in Scotland - the Warm Scots Welcome - is now available to people displaced by the invasion of Ukraine.
Acting as a ‘super sponsor’, the Scottish Government’s route removes the need for applicants to be matched to a named individual before they are cleared to travel to the UK through the visa system.
The Scottish programme is available as an option to Ukrainians when applying for a visa under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, by opting for the organisational sponsor route, and selecting “The Scottish Government” from the drop-down box in response to the question “Which organisation is sponsoring you?”
Scottish people willing to volunteer and provide homes for Ukrainians arriving through the sponsorship scheme are encouraged to sign up at the Homes for Ukraine portal.
Their details will be shared with Scottish Government so that appropriate matches can be arranged while immediate support is provided to those arriving.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently said:
“Our distinct offer for a warm Scottish welcome to the displaced people of Ukraine is now open, as part of the UK’s Homes for Ukraine.
“We intend to fully harness the thousands of individual offers from people in Scotland willing to provide Ukrainians with a home. And I encourage those who want to help to express an interest on the Homes for Ukraine portal.
“We still believe visas should have been waived for those fleeing the appalling and illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but we established this Scottish scheme, embedded within the UK system, to provide help right now to those who need it.
“Our programme will allow significant numbers of people fleeing Ukraine to come to Scotland immediately, and will be able to come to Scotland for safety and sanctuary first.
“To those Ukrainians arriving in our country, I can say we will treat you with compassion, dignity and respect, and I extend a warm welcome to Scotland, our home – and, for as long as you need it, yours too.”
Background
It is also possible for Ukrainian displaced people to come to Scotland by the other two routes: the family visa route and the individual sponsor route.
The Scottish Government is working with partners - local councils, the Scottish Refugee Council, the NHS, Disclosure Scotland, NGOs, faith groups and others - to complete safeguarding checks, put in place wider health, education, practical and befriending support, and arrange longer term accommodation.
The process for Ukrainian applicants to apply is this:
- Go to https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-a-visa-under-the-ukraine-sponsorship-scheme#apply
- Read the guidance there, then click “apply online”
- After answering questions about whether you have a Ukrainian international passport, you will reach a page headed “Apply for the Ukraine Scheme”
- Read the guidance there, then click “Apply now”
- On the next screen, choose “Ukraine sponsorship scheme”, then “I am being sponsored by an organisation”
- Click “Save and continue”
- On the next page, headed “Sponsoring Organisation”, choose “The Scottish Government” from the dropdown box
- Continue with your application.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/scheme-opens-for-displaced-ukrainians/
