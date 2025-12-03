Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Scheme supporting UK artists begins new funding round
The Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS) is back with a fresh round of funding, giving UK artists the chance to take their music to the world stage.
Backed by the Department for Business and Trade and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, MEGS has already invested funding to the tune of £7.6 million, helping more than 450 British artists achieve global success.
As of today [December 3] £1.6 million is available for new, independent UK artists ready to amp up and tour the world.
Previous recipients include world famous acts like Dave, Young Fathers, Ezra Collective, Wolf Alice who have gone on to win the most coveted prizes in music such as the Mercury Prize and Brit Awards.
Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:
Our first-class music industry is already the envy of the world, but we are pushing to make it even bigger, giving artists the tools to go global and export to all corners of the globe.
By helping artists break into new markets, we’re amplifying British creativity and driving growth for the entire music industry.
As part of the latest round of funding, we are also strengthening eligibility criteria to ensure the scheme remains the gold-standard for supporting talent by improving the programme’s due diligence processes.
UK music exports are worth billions to the UK economy, and MEGS delivers exceptional returns - nearly £14 for every £1 invested.
The £1.6 million worth of funding will promote the next British act, following the well-trodden path of global stars whose music is celebrated and enjoyed everywhere.
The scheme supports music companies to deliver high-quality marketing and promotion campaigns for their artists to tour abroad. It will also help the artists in attracting new fans, boosting touring opportunities and revenue.
The creative industries sector in the UK is big business - worth almost £125 billion to the UK economy and employing some 2.4 million people while there have been 23 rounds of MEGS funding – generating £73.5 million in returns.
Notes to editors
For full details and to apply, visit: cj1fi4zg33ls.optimytool.com/en/user/login
UK-based music companies can apply for grants of £5,000–£50,000 to support international marketing, touring, and promotional campaigns. The deadline for submissions is 15 December.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/scheme-supporting-uk-artists-begins-new-funding-round
