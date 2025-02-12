Scheme to boost numbers of Welsh speaking teachers now open

Now open for applications, the ‘Cynllun Pontio’ programme is aimed at attracting Welsh-speaking teachers to secondary schools in Wales.

It supports Welsh speakers who are currently teaching in primary schools in Wales, teachers in schools outside Wales, and teachers who have been out of the profession for five years or more, to become secondary school teachers in Welsh-medium schools.

Opening on Monday 10 February and closing three weeks later on 2 March, the popular scheme has been running since 2020 and has helped many primary teachers convert to teach in secondary schools – with benefits to both the individuals and the wider sector.

Angharad Pari-Williams is currently taking part in Cynllun Pontio and is teaching Geography at Ysgol David Hughes on Anglesey. She has converted from primary to secondary teaching.

She said:

I'm really enjoying the Cynllun Pontio. I'm so glad I applied. With the new curriculum for Wales being so cross curricular I found my experience in primary teaching to be really useful in my new role. What makes the Cynllun Pontio unique is that you receive support. There is always someone around to speak to for advice.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle said:

This successful scheme is one of the ways in which we are developing a talented teaching workforce in Wales, especially in our secondary schools. I am determined to ensure we support learners to reach their potential and continue to raise standards. Developing a teaching workforce to teach Welsh, and deliver education through the medium of Welsh, is essential in creating more Welsh speakers. It is key to the implementation of the Welsh Language and Education (Wales) Bill.

The Cynllun Pontio is one of a number of initiatives, backed by £8m of Welsh Government funding, to support practitioners to develop their Welsh language skills and to increase the number of Welsh medium teachers and teaching assistants.

The funding also includes:

A £5,000 retention bursary for eligible secondary teachers who teach Welsh or through the medium of Welsh

Funding to increase the number of learners studying Welsh at A Level, enabling schools to continue to provide Welsh as a subject when learner numbers are low

A range of courses for practitioners in English medium schools to learn Welsh.