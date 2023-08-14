Scheme to support coastal communities

A scheme to support local projects in coastal areas of Wales in tackling the climate emergency will benefit from funding from the Welsh Government.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said the Coastal Capacity Building Fund will be important in helping coastal communities improve environmental outcomes.

The fund aims to build capacity, helping communities to deliver sustainable action which supports growth and recovery in local marine and coastal areas.

The types of projects the fund could support varies from developing skills, knowledge and networks to engage with marine and coastal issues to carrying out scoping exercises to look at reducing carbon emissions in the marine and coastal environment.

It could also help increase public understanding of local eco-systems and how to manage and use them responsibly as well as supporting projects which improve the local seafood supply chains.

A pilot project was launched last year and today’s announcement builds on this. The fund has a yearly budget of £500,000, for two years. All projects must be complete by 31 March 2025.

The application process opens on Monday 14 August and closes on Friday 22 September.

The fund will be managed by the Wales Council for Voluntary Action as part of the Local Nature Partnership network.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said:

I am pleased we can provide funding to support important projects which will make a difference in improving the environmental outcomes of our coastal communities. There are a number of initiatives the fund could support, from improving local seafood supply chains and their sustainability, to implementing recycling ideas and building an understanding of how to improve water quality. I encourage anybody with an interest to consider applying to the fund.

Catherine Miller, Head of Grants and Income at WCVA, said: