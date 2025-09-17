School buildings continue to improve

Scottish Government investment sees record number of pupils now in good or satisfactory schools

More children and young people in Scotland than ever before are being educated in schools in good or satisfactory condition, following sustained investment from the Scottish Government in partnership with local authorities.

The latest statistics show the proportion of pupils learning in schools in good or satisfactory condition has increased to 92.5%, up from 92% since 2024.

Since 2019, 14 new schools have opened to pupils as part of the Scottish Government’s £2 billion Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP). In 2024-25 alone, 17 school builds or substantial refurbishment projects were completed – 15 primary schools and two secondary schools.

Commenting, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth yesterday said:

“All pupils deserve to learn in modern schools that give them the best possible opportunity to maximise their learning. These statistics show our ongoing and significant investment in the school estate continues to deliver. The proportion of schools reported as being in "good" or "satisfactory" condition has increased to 92.0% (91.7% in 2024), compared to increase since 62.7% in 2007, when this Government first came to office. “Through the £2bn LEIP investment, a further three school projects are expected to be completed this year, and we will continue working with COSLA, councils and the Scottish Futures Trust to maximise future improvements in the school estate.”

Currie Community High School, which is one of Scotland’s first Passivhaus secondary schools, is receiving LEIP funding and opened last month.

Headteacher Jenny Hutchison yesterday said:

“We have had the most incredible month in our new school. Our new building offers significant benefits for students, staff and community users by providing a modern, flexible, and sustainable learning environment that moves beyond traditional classroom settings. The open plan learning plazas and break out spaces support a wider range of teaching and learning approaches and in using them is enhancing the wellbeing of everyone. Young people are helping us make decisions about how best to use these spaces which is fantastic. “As one of Scotland's first Passivhaus secondary schools, the design incorporates natural daylight, creating an inspiring and healthy atmosphere. We love the level of visibility in the building where learning can be observed from many angles. “Our campus is also designed to be a vibrant community hub. The integration of community facilities really continue strengthen our connection with the local area, offering valuable resources to residents whilst also enriching the school environment. Our students in particular are enjoying the state-of-the-art sports facilities, outdoor teaching terrace and the debating chamber. This really is the school of dreams with endless possibilities!”

COSLA’s Children and Young People Spokesperson Cllr Tony Buchanan yesterday said:

“Local Government is investing £1bn through the Learning Estate Improvement Programme (LEIP) alone, this is in addition to the ongoing further investment throughout the estate. We are pleased to see that the school estate continues to improve and also contribute to the transition towards net zero. The environment in which children and young people learn is an important contributor to their attainment and school experience, and can be a vital community asset."

Stephen Long, Senior Associate Director for Learning Estate at the Scottish Futures Trust yesterday said:

“Scottish Futures Trust and Scottish Government are working in collaboration with Local Authorities through the LEIP initiative to improve learning environments on 47 projects across Scotland. Following the successful opening of 5 projects for the new term in August, there are now 14 LEIP schools in operation with a further 16 in construction and 17 in design. “These new and refurbished facilities will provide inclusive, healthy, comfortable indoor and outdoor places for learners, teachers and communities, while also minimising energy consumption and emissions.”

Background

School Estates statistics School estate statistics 2025 – gov.scot help to inform ongoing discussions with COSLA to build on the progress being made by LEIP and explore how to deliver further improvements in the school estate.

117 school projects were completed through the £1.8 billion Schools for the Future Programme which preceded LEIP.

Passivhaus is a building standard focused on ultra-low energy use. It creates comfortable, healthy indoor environments while drastically reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.