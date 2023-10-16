Welsh Government
School Essentials Grant helps over 100,000 children in Wales
Low-income families can get up to £200 to help with essentials like school uniform, shoes, bags, stationery, sports kit and equipment.
Families on lower incomes and who receive certain benefits can claim £125 per child per year to help with school costs. Because of the extra cost families might face when their children start secondary school, £200 is available for pupils going into year 7.
The grant can be used to pay for:
- school uniform, including coats and shoes
- school activities, like learning a musical instrument, sports kit and equipment for after school activities
- classroom essentials, like pens, pencils and bags
Families of children receiving Universal Primary Free School Meals should still check their eligibility for support so they can get the School Essentials Grant. Families must register their eligibility for the grant through their local authority, they won’t get it automatically. Their school will also get extra funding through the Pupil Development Grant, which they can use to provide additional support for children from lower income families.
Last year, the grant helped 100,055 children. St Anne’s Catholic Primary School in Wrexham are hoping to see a big impact from the grant. Deputy Headteacher Clare Stephens said:
The School Essentials Grant can be a lifeline for our learners. It helps make sure children come to school with the equipment/uniform they need to learn. When families check their eligibility for support like this, it helps schools get more funding which has a really positive impact on our learners.
I would urge anyone who thinks they might be eligible to check with their local authority now and apply for support.
The grant is open until 31 May 2024. Find out if your child is eligible and claim now: get help with school costs
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said:
As the colder months arrive, many families might find their children need a new warm coat or winter shoes. The School Essentials Grant is not just for back to school, you can claim it later in the year if you haven’t already.
This grant helps children attend school, take part in activities with their friends, and overcome barriers to attainment. Find out if you’re eligible and apply now.
