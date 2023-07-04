School Essentials Grant opens to support families for next school year

The School Essentials Grant for the next school year is now open, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles has announced.

Children whose families are on lower incomes and qualify for certain benefits can apply for a grant of £125 per learner and £200 for learners entering year 7 (to help with increased costs associated with starting secondary school).

Families with children in reception to year 11 are eligible to apply.

Previously known as the PDG Access Grant, it provides funding for costs associated with going to school, such as buying uniform, sports kit and equipment.

Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles yesterday said: