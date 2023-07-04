Welsh Government
School Essentials Grant opens to support families for next school year
The School Essentials Grant for the next school year is now open, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles has announced.
Children whose families are on lower incomes and qualify for certain benefits can apply for a grant of £125 per learner and £200 for learners entering year 7 (to help with increased costs associated with starting secondary school).
Families with children in reception to year 11 are eligible to apply.
Previously known as the PDG Access Grant, it provides funding for costs associated with going to school, such as buying uniform, sports kit and equipment.
Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles yesterday said:
The School Essentials Grant, helps to reduce the financial burden placed on families when buying school uniform and equipment, enabling children to attend school and take part in activities at the same level as their peers”
“Families are facing increased pressure from the cost of living, which is why we have also introduced new guidance to help schools keep uniform costs down. I have asked schools to review their school uniform policies as a priority.
“The Schools Essentials Grant is the highest level of financial support available in the UK. Around 98,000 children and young people are eligible for the School Essentials Grant and I want to encourage people to find out if they are eligible for this support to help them buy essential school items for their child.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/school-essentials-grant-opens-support-families-next-school-year
