Scottish Government
|Printable version
School Estates Statistics
A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.
The proportion of schools reported as being in good or satisfactory condition has increased to 90.7% (90.4% in 2022). This is 29.6 percentage points higher than in April 2007 (61.1%).
The publication of ‘School Estates Statistics 2023’ by Scotland’s Chief Statistician also showed that the proportion of pupils educated in schools in “poor” or “bad” condition has decreased from 36.6% of all pupils (around 257,000) in 2007 to 8.5% of all pupils (around 60,000) in 2023 although there has been a slight increase since last year (8.3% of pupils in 2022).
Since 2007-08, 1,098 school builds or substantial refurbishment projects have been completed (includes those with cost of at least £500,000 for primary and at least £1 million for secondary and special).
Background
These statistics are sourced from the April 2023 School Estates Core Facts Survey.
Further school statistics are available within the School Education section of the Scottish Government website.
Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff in line with the standards of official statistics in Scotland.
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Pay uplift commitment for Social Care and Childcare Staff06/09/2023 14:15:00
£12 an hour pledge to help sector.
Making Scotland’s buildings safer06/09/2023 12:15:00
Cladding legislation announced in Programme for Government.
School meal uptake statistics (Healthy Living Survey)05/09/2023 15:05:00
There has been an increase in the uptake rate for school meals for the first time since 2016.
Pain Management Panel - engagement: phase 2 report05/09/2023 12:05:00
The second independently produced report of consultations with the Scottish Government Pain Management Panel.
Childcare expansion to help families05/09/2023 10:05:00
Childcare provision will be expanded to increase access for more families across Scotland, as part of a new package of measures to tackle poverty.
Seizing Scotland’s economic potential to help reduce poverty04/09/2023 15:05:00
Scottish Government investment in the years ahead will be prioritised on measures that help grow Scotland’s economy, tackle poverty and deliver high quality public services, the First Minister has said.
Repeat violence in Scotland: a qualitative approach04/09/2023 13:05:00
This report presents findings from a qualitative research study which explored peoples’ experiences of repeat, interpersonal violence.
Tackling poverty and growing the economy04/09/2023 10:20:00
First Minister to publish first Programme for Government.