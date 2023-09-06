A National Statistics Publication for Scotland.

The proportion of schools reported as being in good or satisfactory condition has increased to 90.7% (90.4% in 2022). This is 29.6 percentage points higher than in April 2007 (61.1%).

The publication of ‘School Estates Statistics 2023’ by Scotland’s Chief Statistician also showed that the proportion of pupils educated in schools in “poor” or “bad” condition has decreased from 36.6% of all pupils (around 257,000) in 2007 to 8.5% of all pupils (around 60,000) in 2023 although there has been a slight increase since last year (8.3% of pupils in 2022).

Since 2007-08, 1,098 school builds or substantial refurbishment projects have been completed (includes those with cost of at least £500,000 for primary and at least £1 million for secondary and special).

Background

These statistics are sourced from the April 2023 School Estates Core Facts Survey.

Further school statistics are available within the School Education section of the Scottish Government website.

Official statistics are produced by professionally independent statistical staff in line with the standards of official statistics in Scotland.