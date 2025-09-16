Scottish Government
School Estates Statistics 2025
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
The proportion of schools reported as being in good or satisfactory condition has increased to 92.0% (91.7% in 2024). This represents a 29.3 percentage point increase since 2007, when this series of school condition statistics began and the figure stood at 62.7%. However, the actual number of schools in good or satisfactory condition fell slightly from 2,253 in 2024 to 2,251 in 2025.
The proportion of schools with good or satisfactory suitability has increased to 89.2% (88.7% in 2024). This is 14 percentage points higher than the 75.2% reported in 2010 when this series of statistics began.
Since 2007-08, 1,156 school builds or substantial refurbishment projects have been completed – this includes those with cost of at least £500,000 for primary and at least £1 million for secondary and special schools.
Background
These statistics are sourced from School estate statistics 2025 – gov.scot
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Further school statistics are available within the School Education section of the Scottish Government website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/school-estates-statistics-2025/
