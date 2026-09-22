Scottish Government
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School Estates Statistics 2026
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland
The proportion of schools reported as being in good or satisfactory condition has increased from 92.0% in 2025 to 93.1% in 2026. This represents an increase of 30.4 percentage points from the 62.7% reported in 2007, when this series of condition statistics began.
The number of pupils educated in in poor or bad condition schools has decreased by 10,086, from 52,556 in 2025 to 42,470 in 2026. This represents a drop since 2007 of around 257,000 pupils.
The proportion of schools with good or satisfactory suitability has decreased from 89.2% in 2025 to 88.1% in 2026 (a decrease of 35 schools). However, this is 12.9 percentage points higher than the 75.2% reported in 2010, when this series of suitability statistics began.
In 2025-26, 37 school builds or substantial refurbishment projects were completed. This brings the total school builds or substantial refurbishment projects that have been completed since 2007-08 to 1,193.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/school-estates-statistics-2026/
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