Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
School holiday meals for more children who are most in need thanks to transformative support package
Children most in need across the country will be kept from going hungry during the school holidays thanks to funding announced in the Spending Review.
- Major support package will help ensure the poorest children don’t go hungry in the school holidays and give vital support to communities.
- Latest pledge builds on existing commitments to help children including breakfast clubs and extension to free school meals entitlement.
- Funding announced in Spending Review and forms package to build financial security for communities as part of Government’s Plan for Change.
Children most in need across the country will be kept from going hungry during the school holidays thanks to funding announced in the Spending Review.
This latest support for children will be delivered under a new £1 billion package – including Barnett consequentials funding – to reform crisis support, including the launch of a new Crisis and Resilience Fund.
As a multi-year deal, the Fund will for the first time give councils much needed certainty to protect households from falling into crisis and to provide vital support to those who need it most.
Local authorities will be empowered to best target support in their areas – including allocating funding to ensure children receive meals outside of term time.
Other examples could include bringing together existing services to deliver joined-up support such as on debt advice, income maximisation, budgeting and welfare support.
The ambition to ensure no child goes hungry builds on the government’s pledge to ensure 500,000 more children become eligible for free school meals following the major expansion to breakfast clubs in England.
Children who are most in need already receive meals out of term time via the government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme and the latest funding will extend this even further.
This marks a significant step in the government’s ambition to reduce child poverty and to end the mass dependence on emergency food parcels.
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said:
No child should be left to go hungry and we are determined to do whatever it takes to tackle this issue.
Our commitment to feeding children most in need builds on measures like our expansion of free school meals – and we will be going further in our Child Poverty Strategy.
The funding we have secured is a major part of our Plan for Change and will help ensure left behind families across the country can look forward to a brighter future.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:
This government is committed to delivering excellence for every child.
That is why, as part of our Plan for Change, we are rolling out free breakfast clubs and extending free school meals to deliver better life chances for all of our children.
The only hunger a child should have is a hunger to learn – we will make sure children’s backgrounds should not determine where they end up.
The new Crisis and Resilience Fund will replace the Household Support Fund and launch from April 2026 – incorporating Discretionary Housing Payments.
The funding represents a total of £1 billion including Barnett consequentials – with £842 million allocated to England.
An allocation will go towards food support and meals to children during the holidays. Details will be set out in due course.
This comes alongside wider action to tackle poverty and make everyone better off – including increasing the National Minimum Wage for those on the lowest incomes and uprating benefits.
The government has also introduced a cap on how much Universal Credit can be taken for debt repayments – helping 1.2 million households become up to £420 better off.
Alongside this, the best route out of poverty for struggling families is well paid, secure work. That’s why the Government is delivering on its Get Britain Working reforms, to support people into good jobs, boost living standards and put money back into families’ pockets.
Additional Information:
- A total of £1 billion to reform crisis support (including £842 million for England) has been announced in the Spending Review.
- This includes funding for the new Crisis and Resilience Fund incorporating Discretionary Housing Payments as well as investment in ensuring the poorest children don’t go hungry in the holidays.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/school-holiday-meals-for-more-children-who-are-most-in-need-thanks-to-transformative-support-package
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Retrospective actuarial confirmation of benefit changes06/06/2025 12:10:00
The Government will introduce legislation to deal with issues arising from the Virgin Media v NTL Pension Trustees judgment.
20 million workers set to benefit from new Pension Schemes Bill05/06/2025 16:05:00
Millions of people across the UK will find it easier to manage and get more from their pensions thanks to the Government’s new Pension Schemes Bill.
Biggest shake-up of Jobcentres in decades gets underway05/06/2025 14:20:00
Launch of a new, locally-led approach to jobseeker support begins in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.
Thousands of young people set to benefit from new support into work and training23/05/2025 15:10:00
Thousands of young people across England will receive targeted support into work, under a new £45 million scheme launched by the Work and Pensions Secretary.
DWP blocks £1 billion in incorrect payments in drive to protect people from falling into debt22/05/2025 14:20:00
More than £1 billion in incorrect Universal Credit (UC) payments have been blocked by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in a drive to stop people falling into financial difficulties.
Welfare reform: Speech to the IPPR by Work and Pensions Secretary22/05/2025 12:10:00
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Rt Hon Liz Kendall MP speech given yesterday to the IPPR setting out the case for welfare reform.
Record pension scheme funding means up to £160 billion ready to boost growth21/05/2025 15:05:00
The reforms will support the Government’s Plan for Change by boosting economic growth and securing the financial future of millions of UK savers.
£25 billion powered Wales Pension Partnership pool to deliver growth and jobs for Wales09/05/2025 16:10:00
People from Cardiff to Carmarthen will see a boost to their local communities and job opportunities, thanks to the Wales Pension Partnership (WPP) launching a new investment company that pools £25 billion of assets.
Businesses commended for exceptional workplace support of disabled people in award ceremony01/05/2025 12:10:00
Large and small businesses who have carried out exceptional work in hiring, retaining and supporting disabled people in the workplace have been recognised in the annual Disability Confident Awards in London.