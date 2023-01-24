Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
|Printable version
School inspections and industrial action
How we are planning school inspections to avoid strike days.
We know that the teaching union strikes in February will have an impact on schools and the full impact might not be known until the day of the strike.
We want to maintain school inspection activity as far as possible in February and March, while responding sensitively to local circumstances. So we will schedule school inspection notifications and on-site inspections to avoid strike days.
For example, to avoid the strike action taking place on 1 February, we will notify schools of their inspection on Tuesday 31 January. On-site inspection activity will then take place on Thursday 2 February and Friday 3 February.
We also have our usual deferral policy in place. Any deferral requests made as a result of strike action will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Our inspections of social care, further education and skills and early years providers will continue as planned.
We will monitor the situation during this first wave of action in February and review if necessary for future dates.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/school-inspections-and-industrial-action
Latest News from
Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
Amanda Spielman's speech to the University of Oxford’s department of education18/01/2023 15:20:00
Ofsted's Chief Inspector spoke at the annual lecture about how Ofsted uses research and its wider use in the education sector.
Schools continue to improve since pandemic17/01/2023 10:05:00
More schools in England are now good or outstanding with the latest inspection outcomes showing a continuing trend of improvement since the pandemic.
Ofsted Annual Report: Pandemic recovery slowed by workforce crisis in children’s education and care14/12/2022 11:15:00
This year’s Ofsted Annual Report describes the extent to which education and children’s social care have recovered in the wake of the pandemic.
A new judgement for care leavers02/12/2022 15:20:00
Ofsted publishes the outcomes of a consultation for a new judgement on the experiences and progress of care leavers.
Improving outcomes for children and young people with SEND29/11/2022 14:38:00
Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) publish a report on the area SEND consultation and a new area SEND inspection framework.
Hundreds of formerly outstanding schools reinspected22/11/2022 12:05:00
Today Ofsted has published a commentary on inspection outcomes for previously exempt outstanding schools reinspected in 2021/22.
Local authorities having to find homes for children at the ‘last minute’18/11/2022 13:15:00
An Ofsted report published today, finds that local authorities are struggling to find homes for children coming into care.
Early education is vital for children born in lockdown15/11/2022 10:15:00
Ofsted has published the first in a series of reviews on early years education.