School meal uptake statistics for 2023-24 published

An official statistics in development publication

The proportion of pupils taking a free school meal increased from 64.3% in 2022-23 to 67.7% in 2023-24.

Uptake of all school meals (both free and paid for) was 50.8% in 2023-24, up from 47.0% in 2022-23.

Background

These statistics are sourced from School meal uptake: 2023-24. This is the first year school meal uptake statistics have been produced using an improved methodology based on financial year data. Further details are available from the statistical bulletin.

