Scottish Government
|Printable version
School meal uptake statistics for 2023-24 published
An official statistics in development publication
The proportion of pupils taking a free school meal increased from 64.3% in 2022-23 to 67.7% in 2023-24.
Uptake of all school meals (both free and paid for) was 50.8% in 2023-24, up from 47.0% in 2022-23.
Background
These statistics are sourced from School meal uptake: 2023-24. This is the first year school meal uptake statistics have been produced using an improved methodology based on financial year data. Further details are available from the statistical bulletin.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Further school statistics are available within the School Education section of the Scottish Government website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/school-meal-uptake-statistics-for-2023-24-published/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Drinking Water in Scotland 202410/09/2025 16:15:00
Issued on behalf of the Drinking Water Quality Regulator for Scotland
New palliative care strategy launched10/09/2025 15:15:00
Supporting people with life-shortening conditions and their families.
Justice social work statistics: 2024-2510/09/2025 10:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released part 1 of the 2024-25 justice social work statistics.
Free school meal uptake increases09/09/2025 15:05:00
The number of eligible children taking up the offer of a free school meal has increased for the second year running, according to the latest statistics.
First Minister leads Washington visit09/09/2025 13:05:00
The First Minister yesterday flew to Washington D.C. to press for a better deal on Scotch Whisky tariffs that are currently costing £4 million per week.
Bairns' Hoose Pathfinder Phase Delivery Plan (2025 to 2027)09/09/2025 12:05:00
This report highlights the progress made towards developing a national Bairns’ Hoose model, sets out revised overarching actions for 2025 to 2027 and provides a detailed delivery plan for the Pathfinder phase.
Recognising unpaid carers09/09/2025 10:05:00
Proposals to further expand and improve the benefits available to unpaid carers in Scotland have been laid before the Scottish Parliament.
Superfast, ultrafast and gigabit capable broadband infrastructure - Open Market Review January 2025: outcome report08/09/2025 15:05:00
A report summarising the outcome of the January 2025 Open Market Review into current and planned broadband infrastructure across Scotland.