School meal uptake statistics for 2024-25 published

An official statistics in development publication

The proportion of pupils taking a free school meal was 70.7% in 2024-25, up from 67.7% in 2023-24.

Uptake of all school meals (both free and paid for) was 53.6% in 2024-25, up from 50.8% in 2023-24.

Background

These statistics are sourced from https://www.gov.scot/collections/school-education-statistics/#schoolmealuptakestatistics.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.

Further school statistics are available within the School Education section of the Scottish Government website.