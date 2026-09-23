Scottish Government
|Printable version
School meal uptake statistics for 2024-25 published
An official statistics in development publication
The proportion of pupils taking a free school meal was 70.7% in 2024-25, up from 67.7% in 2023-24.
Uptake of all school meals (both free and paid for) was 53.6% in 2024-25, up from 50.8% in 2023-24.
Background
These statistics are sourced from https://www.gov.scot/collections/school-education-statistics/#schoolmealuptakestatistics.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Further school statistics are available within the School Education section of the Scottish Government website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/school-meal-uptake-statistics-for-2024-25-published/
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