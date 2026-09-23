Wednesday 23 Sep 2026 @ 10:05
Scottish Government
Printable version

School meal uptake statistics for 2024-25 published

An official statistics in development publication

The proportion of pupils taking a free school meal was 70.7% in 2024-25, up from 67.7% in 2023-24. 

Uptake of all school meals (both free and paid for) was 53.6% in 2024-25, up from 50.8% in 2023-24.

Background 

These statistics are sourced from https://www.gov.scot/collections/school-education-statistics/#schoolmealuptakestatistics.  

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics

Further school statistics are available within the School Education section of the Scottish Government website. 

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/school-meal-uptake-statistics-for-2024-25-published/

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