School run superheroes to boost cycle lanes and walkways to schools

Primary school children can now become real-life school run superheroes as the department unveils its new junior active travel inspectors scheme today (11 July 2025)

A first-of-its-kind initiative, primary school children can now shape their own travel to school, helping all children access safer, greener and more accessible walking and cycling routes to school.

Around 40% of primary school children and 25% of secondary school pupils are currently driven to school and school drop-offs account for around 25% of peak morning traffic in London – even more elsewhere around the country.

The Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, visited Hollybush Primary School in Hertford to mark the launch of the scheme.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

Walking, scooting and cycling to work and school has many benefits, to the economy, to congestion, air quality and physical and mental health. We want to make sure that more children and families can take advantage. We’re putting young people at the heart of our Active Travel mission, and delivering this innovative new scheme will help councils make smarter decisions, improve local infrastructure, and support our Plan for Change by boosting local economies and easing pressure on the NHS.

Each participating school will recruit a team of junior active travel inspectors, who will work with teachers and parents to assess local walking and cycling routes around their schools. They will use this data to identify barriers to healthier journeys and suggest ideas to encourage more active and safer travel to school.

In collaboration with Active Travel England and Modeshift STARS, the junior active travel inspectors will then report on areas for improvement using a bespoke, child-friendly version of ATE’s inspection checklist, (PDF).

The new scheme follows the government’s £616 million funding commitment over the next 4 years for active travel in the Spending Review. It is also on top of £300 million announced in February, which is expected to deliver to deliver up to 300 miles of new cycle lanes and pavements across England, expected to save 40,000 NHS sick days and deliver £1.4 billion in economic benefits, all as part of the government’s Plan for Change.