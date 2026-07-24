Welsh Government
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School swimming and water safety programme roll out from September
Primary school pupils in Wales will gain access to swimming and water safety lessons under a new national programme launching this autumn.
‘Nofio Ysgol’ will provide a minimum of 20 lessons a year to pupils in Years 4 and 5, covering water confidence, self-rescue and basic swimming competence.
The programme will be phased in over three years, with up to nine local authorities beginning delivery in the 2026 to 2027 academic year, with full national coverage planned by 2028 to 2029.
According to Swim Wales, which will deliver the programme across Wales, around 66,000 primary-age children participated in school swimming lessons in the 2024 to 2025 academic year, out of 182,000 who were eligible. Of those, around 26,000 achieved the Nofio Ysgol Gold Award, the expected standard of water safety competence.
Classroom-based water safety education will accompany pool sessions, giving pupils a better understanding of the dangers of water and the importance of being cautious.
The Welsh Government has committed £2m towards the programme this financial year. The funding will be used to help schools overcome barriers to swimming lessons, including transport costs and accessibility and facilities.
Speaking at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth yesterday said:
The fact that there are 21 Welsh swimmers competing at this year’s Commonwealth Games is a real testament to the breadth of talent in our national team.
But not everyone needs to reach the level of our elite athletes. Swimming is an important life skill which helps children stay safe and builds their confidence in and around water.
Beginning the roll-out of this programme is one of this government’s first 100 day commitments. I’m really pleased that children will begin to benefit from September and I look forward to the programme reaching every school in Wales by 2028.
Ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day on 25th July, the Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, added:
This programme is about more than swimming. It is about building confidence, keeping children safe around water, and giving every pupil in Wales a foundation for an active, healthy life.
Every child in Wales deserves the chance to learn to swim, regardless of where they grow up. What’s more, they may take the plunge into an activity that brings many people joy and is great for your long-term health and wellbeing.
Fergus Feeney, Chief Executive of Swim Wales yesterday said:
Today marks a landmark moment for aquatics and education in Wales.
We are incredibly proud to partner with the Welsh Government to manage and deliver this vital national programme, through our well-established links with all 22 local authorities.
Swimming is a foundational skill that unlocks a lifetime of health benefits and safety awareness. Our team is fully equipped to manage the day-to-day operations, track progress through rigorous data collection, and deliver a gold-standard programme that serves every community across the country.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/school-swimming-and-water-safety-programme-roll-out-september
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