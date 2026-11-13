School tours, workshops and £10 tickets to open up the magic of theatre to 100,000 young people

More than 100,000 children and young people across the country will get the chance to experience live theatre, many for the first time, as new funding is announced.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy joined stars of stage and screen to announce a new programme giving young people access to theatre and encourage careers in the creative industries

Nationwide, a new four-year partnership involving theatres from every English region, will combine world-class National Theatre productions and schools tours with new participation, enrichment and skills programmes

Children in underserved areas will be given access to play sport, explore the arts, enjoy outdoor activities and access safe, welcoming youth clubs beyond the school gates, backed by £688 million, as part of the Prime Minister’s plan to improve the experience of growing up across the country

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy joined stars of stage and screen including Jim Carter, Adjoa Andoh, Adrian Lester, Imelda Staunton and Bella Maclean alongside young performers at the National Theatre to announce a government-backed programme that will open up opportunities for young people in theatre, sports, arts and the outdoors.

At the star studded launch event, the Culture Secretary announced up to £15 million from the Every Child Can programme will support the National Theatre to work with The National Lottery Community Fund and regional theatres across England. Together they will reach young people who may never have experienced theatre because of cost or where they live.

Through the new Nationwide programme, announced today, the National Theatre will work with 12 partners across every English region to bring world-class theatre to more than 100,000 young people. They will be able to explore acting, directing, playwriting and backstage roles, training and workshops will help them develop skills for careers in the creative industries, both on stage and behind the screen.

These enrichment activities will wrap around National Theatre touring productions in each location, helping young people to make the connection between what they see in themselves and what they see on stage. The partners will offer thousands of subsidised £10 tickets to make performances affordable for young people, and productions specifically designed for young audiences will tour to 400 schools across the country.

In addition, a new music theatre programme will create original community productions, inspired, devised, produced and performed by local young people in their own areas, while a Skills Roadshow will bring opportunities directly to young people in areas without theatres. Young people will also have a say in shaping the programme, with a new Nationwide Youth Council giving them a voice in how activities are designed, developed and delivered.

The government has also announced an additional £106 million from the Dormant Assets Scheme for the Every Child Can programme, bringing total funding to £238.5 million, to help more young people access activities beyond the school gates, from arts and culture to sport and nature.

The remaining £173 million will open to organisations across England in 2027, supporting more opportunities for young people to develop new skills, discover their interests and build real-life connections.

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy said:

I am tired of being told that not everybody can or should have access to the best of what this country has to offer. Arts and culture gives the chance to live a richer, larger life and that chance should be afforded to every young person. Experiencing the joy of theatre shouldn’t be restricted to only those who can afford it or who were born in the right postcode. This programme takes the very best of the National Theatre and brings it to the doorsteps of our young people across the country, many for the first time ever, to help them find their spark, expand their horizons and encourage them to see a creative future for themselves.

Actor Sir Ian McKellen, said:

It is appropriate that a National Theatre should live up to its name by taking their work round the country. For young audiences living far away from the NT’s London headquarters, here is a chance to see them close to home and get involved. If this means that theatre-going becomes a habit rather than an occasional adventure, hurrah! Live theatre has been available in this country ever since the birth of modern drama. It is increasingly costly, so it’s encouraging to all of us who care about the future of live theatre, that central government is playing its part, supporting theatre people and our audiences.

Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive of the National Theatre, Kate Varah said:

A young person’s chance to experience the transformative benefits of theatre should not depend on their postcode or what their family can afford. National Theatre Nationwide turns this groundbreaking government investment into practical opportunities for young people in every region: be that a seat at a major production offering a first experience of theatre, seeing a schools show that unlocks their learning potential, the chance to write or make a show themselves or discover a hands-on career behind the scenes. Theatre has the power to spark imagination, build confidence and bring people together. Working with our 12 partners theatres across every English region, and they with local organisations in turn, means we can build something lasting, shaped by local communities and young people themselves. This is about more than finding the next generation of theatre-makers. It is about giving 100,000 young people the chance to discover what they enjoy, what they are good at, and where their creativity could take them. This is an investment in their futures, in the future of our sector and of our country.

Dame Julia Cleverdon, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund said:

The new Every Child Can Fund recognises that every child has great potential but not all children get the same opportunities to discover and realise their potential. Offering high quality Enrichment opportunities to young people can open doors, spark passions, build confidence and help them discover what they love, what they’re good at and the difference they can make in their community and the world around them. Powered and shaped by young people, with funding from Dormant Assets across England, delivered by the UK’s largest community funder - the National Lottery Community Fund - this ambitious programme will invest in young people, listen to their ambitions and deliver the opportunities that matter most to them, regardless of where they live or their background. Our common endeavour through the Every Child Can Fund is to ensure that many more young people have many more chances to flourish, achieve and thrive.

Today’s announcement forms part of the Prime Minister’s programme to improve the experience of young people growing up across the country. The government is rebuilding opportunities for young people, and working with local communities to help the next generation build successful careers from the start.

This investment will ensure they are given the opportunities to develop critical life skills and access training opportunities for adult life. It also provides young people with the offline opportunities they have told us they want to experience through the major ‘State of the Nation’ survey published as part of the National Youth Strategy, and ahead of the government taking the vital step in protecting them from the harms of social media, with the upcoming restrictions launching in 2027.

It comes ahead of Alan Milburn’s final report into youth unemployment due this month, commissioned by the Government to better understand the drivers behind the almost one million young people neither earning or learning.

On top of Every Child Can, the Government is investing in places, people and opportunities that will help young people thrive through its £450 million Youth Matters Fund programme. Driven by the priorities of young people, the Fund will support improvements to hundreds of youth facilities and provide meaningful, in-person activities and opportunities for young people, including sport, music and volunteering.

Funding will support 60 locations across England, selected because they are the most in need of investment. These areas have experienced longstanding underinvestment in youth provision, with young people reporting a lack of access to sufficient opportunities. The 60 local authorities will receive an initial share of £20.7 million in funding from the Youth Matters Fund programme this year. From Middlesbrough and Oldham to coastal communities such as Skegness and King’s Lynn, the funding will help address the imbalance in access to youth services and ensure a young person’s opportunities are not determined by where they live or their background.

The Government is also strengthening the youth services workforce, funding the delivery and recruitment of 1,000 new youth workers and trusted adults, and working with the sector and the National Lottery Community Fund to help youth workers develop their skills and impact.

The government’s National Youth Strategy, Youth Matters, was launched by Lisa Nandy in December 2025 and co-produced with 14,000 young people through a landmark ‘State of the Nation’ survey.

Additional quotes:

Emma Flatley, Interim CEO, Belgrade Theatre, said:

This new investment is a hugely exciting opportunity for young people in Coventry. We were delighted to welcome the National Theatre’s Bacchae schools tour to the city last month, and the response from students showed the impact that high-quality theatre can have when it is brought directly into schools and communities. For many young people, experiences like this provide a first introduction to theatre and the creative industries, opening up possibilities they may never have considered. Every young person should have the opportunity to discover their creative potential and see what a future in the arts could look like, whether on stage, behind the scenes or beyond, and regardless of their background or circumstances. Building on the Belgrade Theatre’s long history of working with schools and communities across Coventry, we want to offer a programme that gives young people sustained access to theatre, helps them develop skills and confidence, and provides clearer pathways into creative careers. This funding allows us to create something with lasting impact.

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director & CEO at Birmingham Hippodrome, said:

National Theatre Nationwide is a true statement of intent and it’s a privilege for Birmingham Hippodrome to be partners. It will ensure world-class live drama can be experienced regardless of geography. But much more than this, National Theatre Nationwide will be shaped by young people for young people, and will provide unprecedented access to the skills and knowledge to support their future careers. This has the potential to create a seismic shift in the national impact of the National Theatre, and to inspire a new generation of theatre-lovers and theatre-makers from every corner of the country. This is an investment in the creative futures of young people from the West Midlands and across the nation, and we are grateful to the NT and the UK government for making this happen.

Vicky Cheetham, CEO at Leeds Heritage Theatres, said:

Leeds Heritage Theatres is delighted to be part of National Theatre Nationwide. This is an exciting opportunity to build on our commitment to young people, working with national partners to bring greater ambition, creativity and opportunity to Leeds and West Yorkshire. We particularly welcome this investment in our region. Every young person should have the opportunity to experience the extraordinary power of live theatre, develop their creativity and discover new skills. This partnership is not simply about opening doors to theatre today; it is about investing in the next generation of audiences, artists and creative talent, and ensuring that young people across our communities can see a future for themselves in the arts.

Chris Stafford, Chief Executive of Curve, Leicester, said:

At Curve, we are committed to ensuring theatre is for everybody, and following the success and impact of Theatre Nation Partnerships, we are delighted to once again be collaborating with the National Theatre and 11 partner theatres across the country. Building on a shared vision and ambition, National Theatre Nationwide is an exciting opportunity to strengthen connections with audiences, share skills and best practice, and learn from one another. Through this partnership, we look forward to building on the work we deliver with and for audiences and young people across Leicester and beyond, ensuring even more people can experience and engage with theatre.

Julia Fawcett CBE, Chief Executive of Lowry, Salford, said:

We’re incredibly proud to be part of National Theatre Nationwide, building on a partnership that has meant so much to Lowry and our audiences over many years. Nationwide is about bringing the very best of theatre to more people, but also about opening doors for young people, nurturing talent and creating opportunities that can change lives. By working together, we can make a real and lasting difference in communities across the North West.

Deborah Shaw, Chief Executive, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, said:

This significant new investment in National Theatre Nationwide is fantastic news for young people and communities across the country. At the Marlowe, supporting young people to develop creative lives, gain vocational training and explore careers in the arts is a core part of our mission. This funding will help us reach even more young people in Kent with inspiring cultural experiences and meaningful pathways into the creative industries, ensuring talent can thrive regardless of background or postcode.

Marianne Locatori, Chief Executive, Newcastle Theatre Royal, said:

Theatre and creativity help young people find their voice, build confidence and imagine different futures. At Newcastle Theatre Royal, our impact goes beyond the productions we present on stage. We want to create more opportunities for young people to connect, create, learn and thrive. This investment through National Theatre Nationwide will enable us to give much needed opportunity to more young people across the North East, opening doors to inspiring theatre experiences, creative skills development and creating new pathways into the creative industries, regardless of their background or circumstances. We are delighted to partner with the National Theatre on this programme and are grateful for the financial investment which we know will make a meaningful difference to young people and communities across our region.

Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive and Creative Director, Norwich Theatre, said:

Every young person deserves the chance to experience creativity and to help shape opportunities that reflect their experiences, ambitions, and hopes for the future. As a trusted civic anchor institution for the East of England, Norwich Theatre sits at the heart of a network of schools, community organisations, employers, and cultural partners across the region. By connecting that local knowledge and ambition with the scale and reach of National Theatre, we can help ensure that thousands more young people experience theatre, develop new skills, and discover opportunities and pathways that might otherwise be beyond reach. This is about making sure geography is never a barrier to creative potential. A single moment of inspiration can change the course of a young person’s life, and we’re proud to play a vital role in creating opportunities for those transformative moments.

Tom Bird, Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres, said:

Sheffield Theatres is delighted to be partnering with the National Theatre as part of National Theatre Nationwide, and it is wonderful news that this funding from the Dormant Assets Scheme has been secured. While our programmes already engage with thousands of children & young people from across our city and region, this increased resource will ensure that young people in our communities have even more opportunities to enjoy the benefits to employability, wellbeing and confidence that a creative life can bring. We look forward to continuing to work with local partners in order to achieve these goals.

Michael Ockwell, Chief Executive of Southampton Mayflower, said:

Mayflower is delighted to be a partner in the National Theatre’s Nationwide programme and to be part of the opportunities it will create for young people and communities across our region. At Mayflower, we believe everyone should have the chance to experience live theatre and have that sense of belonging that the arts can provide. This funding from the government will help us enhance our long-standing participation work with children, young people, schools, and community groups, enabling us to reach more individuals who may otherwise face barriers to participate. As part of a landmark programme that will support more than 100,000 young people across England, we look forward to helping more young people discover new possibilities, develop new skills and aspirations, and realise their creative potential.

James Mackenzie-Blackman, Chief Executive & Artistic Director of Theatre Royal Plymouth, said:

Theatre Royal Plymouth is thrilled be a regional partner in National Theatre Nationwide and we are proud to have shaped this ambitious programme with the National Theatre. Our region is full of young people with incredible creative potential but too few of them understand how to harness it. Together, with our partners across the country, this opportunity will ensure more young people across the South West experience worldclass theatre and develop their creative skills, in turn, developing their confidence and widening their horizons.

Jonathan Saville, Programming Director of the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, said:

We are incredibly proud to be working with the National Theatre and other leading theatres around the country on this partnership. We would like every young person in our region to have the opportunity to experience the arts and participate in live performance. The opportunities made possible by this landmark scheme will help enormously towards us realising that ambition. We can’t wait to get started.

Notes to Editors:

The Every Child Can programme is already helping to break down barriers to opportunity by funding activities and facilities that young people might otherwise struggle to access. The programme is providing £12.5 million to make sure every primary school has a library, where children can access books and discover the joy of reading. It is providing £12.5 million to turn libraries into creative spaces where young people can make music, record their own songs and get hands on with professional equipment for free and £10 million will help young people who have experienced care discover their creative talents and explore opportunities in the creative industries through one to one mentoring with creative professionals.

Ministers have asked The National Lottery Community Fund to work with the National Theatre to scrutinise and develop its plans. These will be subject to The National Lottery Community Fund’s formal solicitation process. Funding being granted and how the programme is delivered will be strictly subject to the outcome of that process.

The National Theatre 12 regional partners involved in the scheme are the Lowry in Salford, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Leeds Heritage Theatres, Sheffield Theatres, Nottingham Theatre Royal, the Curve in Leicester, Birmingham Hippodrome, the Belgrade in Coventry, Norwich Theatre, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Mayflower Theatre in Southampton and Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury.

The Every Child Can Fund will be designed by The National Lottery Community Fund in partnership with the youth and enrichment sector and young people themselves. It will directly fund opportunities across the five enrichment categories - civic engagement, sports, arts & culture, nature, outdoor & adventure and wider life & future skills - across the whole of England. The Fund will launch in Spring 2027.

In addition to the funding for young people announced today, further Dormant Assets funding for programmes around social investment and financial inclusion will be announced shortly.

The £450 million Youth Matters Fund programme includes funding for the construction and renovation of youth facilities and the purchase of capital equipment, and funding for youth work and enriching activities, to support the ambition to halve the participation gap in enriching activities between disadvantaged young people and their peers, as well as funding for central programme management and support.

60 local authorities are receiving funding this year as the first phase of the £450 million Youth Matters Fund programme. The wider Youth Matters Fund will open for applications in early 2027 to local authorities and organisations from the same 60 areas. It will be delivered by Social Investment Business, in partnership with UK Youth, National Youth Agency, Young People’s Foundation Trust, UK Community Foundations and Sharpe Pritchard. Further details will be announced in due course.

The 60 areas were chosen with a formula based on levels of deprivation and low access to social and community infrastructure; how satisfied young people are with local activities and services; and the proportion of 16-17 year olds who are not in education, employment or training.

The 60 areas which will received support through the £450 million Youth Matters Fund programme are:

Barnsley

Birmingham

Blackpool

Cheshire West and Chester

County Durham

Cumberland

Darlington

Derby

Doncaster

East Sussex

Essex

Gateshead

Halton

Hartlepool

Herefordshire

County of Isle of Wight

Kingston upon Hull

City of Knowsley

Leeds

Lincolnshire

Liverpool

Luton

Manchester

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

Norfolk

North East Lincolnshire

North Northamptonshire

North Tyneside

Nottingham

Oldham

Peterborough

Plymouth

Portsmouth

Redcar and Cleveland

Rochdale

Rotherham

Salford

Sefton

Sheffield

Shropshire

Solihull

South Tyneside

Southampton

Southend-on-Sea

St. Helens

Stockton-on-Tees

Stoke-on-Trent

Suffolk

Sunderland

Swindon

Tameside

Telford and Wrekin

Torbay

Wakefield

Walsall

Westmorland and Furness

Wigan

Wirral

Worcestershire

About the Dormant Assets Scheme

The UK Dormant Assets Scheme redirects money from dormant bank accounts, pensions, insurance policies and other financial products to good causes across the UK. Funds are released only after financial institutions have made every effort to reunite assets with their owners, who retain the right to reclaim their money at any time.

Since its launch, the Scheme has unlocked more than £1.6 billion to support social and environmental initiatives, helping to create opportunities for young people, strengthen financial inclusion, grow social investment and empower communities to thrive.

In England, funding from the Dormant Assets Scheme is distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund. As the UK’s largest community funder, the Fund works with communities, charities, social enterprises and public sector partners to ensure dormant assets are invested in ways that create lasting social impact and deliver against Government priorities.