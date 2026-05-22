School-based nurseries report – LGA response

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to new research by the Sutton Trust and Social Market Foundation on the Government’s school-based nurseries scheme

“It’s vitally important we improve outcomes for the most disadvantaged children as they will benefit most from early education and childcare. This will be crucial to achieving the Government’s good level of development target.

“While school-based nurseries can be right for some areas, all types of early years provision should be supported to grow in areas of need.

“As part of its review of early education and childcare entitlements funding, government should review who is entitled to free childcare hours, to address the potential disparity in support and ensure those on lower incomes do not miss out.

“The entitlements should also be extended to parents and carers who are studying and/or in training, and foster carers and kinship carers, regardless of work or training status.”