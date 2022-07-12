Department for Education
|Printable version
Schools across the country to receive state of the art refurbishments
Sixty-one schools across the country are set to receive state of the art rebuilds or refurbishments that will transform education for their pupils.
In his first announcement as Education Secretary, James Cleverly confirmed the investment to provide thousands of children access to new, modern classrooms as part of the Prime Minister’s flagship School Rebuilding Programme.
The projects will be backed by over £1bn of funding.
Work to deliver the projects will start immediately. It will include updating and modernising buildings, and creating state of the art facilities such as new sports halls, music rooms, science labs and dining areas.
The new school buildings will be net-zero carbon in operation, helping meet the Government’s net-zero target.
The schools in this round include primary, secondary and special schools, with 11in the North West, ten in the North East and six in Yorkshire and the Humber, helping level up education for children of all ages and right across the country.
Since 2010, around 500 schools have been refurbished or rebuilt under government programmes.
Education Secretary James Cleverly said:
Our School Rebuilding Programme is already making a difference to the lives of pupils and their teachers. It is creating greener school sites that are fit for the future and that local communities can be proud of.
We know how important it is to have high-quality school facilities. That is why we continue to invest billions in our rebuilding programme.
Headteacher of Framwellgate School Durham, Andy Byers said:
I’m absolutely delighted that Framwellgate School Durham has been chosen to be part of the School Rebuilding Programme.
Our school was designed and built in the 1960s and is old and tired and very poorly designed. With a new building we will be able to give our students facilities and a learning environment which will inspire them, and our staff, in the working environment they deserve.
Schools selected in round one of the programme, such as West Coventry Academy and St John Fisher Catholic High School in Wigan, are benefitting from a full replacement of all their buildings. The work will transform the environment children learn in, including brand new sports facilities enabling more children to take part in physical activity.
The commitment to rebuild and refurbish the schools most in need is part of Government’s wider Schools White Paper commitments, to ensure that by 2030 every child will be taught a broad and ambitious curriculum, with access to high-quality extra-curricular provision, in a school with high expectations and strong standards of behaviour.
To achieve this, staff and pupils need access to top facilities.
Alongside the new rebuilding programme, the Government has committed £1.8 billion in financial year 2022-23 for maintaining and improving the school estate, as part of £13.1 billion allocated since 2015.
The full list of schools can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/schools-across-the-country-to-receive-state-of-the-art-refurbishments
Latest News from
Department for Education
More disadvantaged students than ever will work or study around the globe through the government’s Turing scheme04/07/2022 16:10:00
The second year of the Turing Scheme will see work or study placements in over 150 destinations across the world for students at school, college or university.
Intervention to improve underperforming schools to begin from September 202204/07/2022 15:20:00
Strong multi-academy trusts to be found to help rapidly improve schools with consecutive Ofsted ratings below Good.
Drive to reduce the cost of childcare for parents04/07/2022 15:12:00
Package of measures will increase childcare support for parents, boost the number of childminders and drive take up of childcare offers, to address rising costs.
Thousands of rural primary schools to get huge broadband upgrade04/07/2022 10:10:10
Up to 3,000 primary schools across rural England will get lightning-fast gigabit broadband.
Education Secretary addresses LGA annual conference01/07/2022 13:10:00
Nadhim Zahawi yesterday spoke to delegates about his vision for an excellent, inclusive education for every child.
Top apprenticeship employers for 2022 announced30/06/2022 10:10:00
Large and small employers across the public and private sector recognised for their vital contribution to apprenticeships
Review launches to future proof role of academy trusts30/06/2022 09:10:00
Will look at how government supports growth of trust sector, helping trusts improve schools
Sport and music education championed with new investment27/06/2022 13:10:00
New sport and music opportunities announced to better support children’s development.