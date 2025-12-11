Welsh Government
Schools and public buildings across Wales to cut bills with Great British Energy funding
Schools and other public buildings across Wales will receive solar panels as part of £9 million funding to reduce energy bills and decarbonise public buildings.
The funding is being provided by Great British Energy, the UK Government’s publicly owned energy company.
The UK Government and Great British Energy have worked with the Welsh Government, who will oversee delivery of the funding in Wales.
The money will support projects, worth up to £4 million, to develop solar PV on and connected to public buildings through the Wales Funding Programme.
These include the below, with more to follow in the future:
- Coleg Cambria, Wrexham
- Porthcawl Comprehensive School
- Glan Llyn Primary School, Newport
- Jubilee Park Primary School, Newport
The remainder of the money will be used to fund additional renewable investment including a new scheme, Ymestyn, which will provide extra gap funding for public sector and communities to raise the ambition of their decarbonisation work. For example, by funding more complex, ambitious projects like solar canopies and renewable-integrated battery energy storage.
More details on Ymestyn will be available when it is launched in the coming weeks.
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:
We are driving towards a net zero public sector by 2030, and this funding will help us get even closer. Thanks to this funding, organisations across Wales will see their energy bills falling in a matter of months.
I’m looking forward to the start of the Ymestyn scheme, which will make some exciting decarbonisation projects a reality as we continue to tackle the climate emergency.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Energy, Rebecca Evans, said:
These solar panel and renewable energy projects will make a huge difference to these organisations by lowering their bills and making their infrastructure fit for the future.
This Great British Energy funding demonstrates the UK and Welsh Governments shared priorities in tackling climate change and ensuring our communities benefit from the transition to net zero.
The funding will support our shared aspiration of clean, secure, home-grown energy and consolidate existing Welsh Government investment in local and community energy in Wales.
UK Government Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said:
Great British Energy is empowering communities in Wales to take a stake in their own energy.
This is our clean energy superpower mission in action – putting communities in the driving seat of energy generation and making sure working people and local businesses profit.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/schools-and-public-buildings-across-wales-cut-bills-great-british-energy-funding
