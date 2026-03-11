Welsh Government
Schools, colleges, and universities to benefit from over £40 million additional maintenance funding
An additional £40.5 million of funding has been allocated this year to support essential capital repairs and maintenance across schools, colleges and universities in Wales.
This builds on the previous announcement of £20 million for schools and colleges made in January.
This funding will support large scale maintenance works such as replacement of roofs, window systems, heating and ventilation systems, and electrical works, with the funding delivered via the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme and Medr.
The funding will see £15 million allocated across all local authorities in Wales for schools, alongside £25.5 million allocated equally to colleges and universities to invest into transformation and maintenance projects. For colleges, the additional money will help with increased participation particularly in vocation courses for example by expanding workshop provision. Previous funding has been used by universities to support projects that reduce their operating costs and enhance student and staff facilities.
Alongside improving learning facilities for learners, the Sustainable Communities for Learning programme has supported Wales's climate goals, with all maintenance works helping to reduce energy use and carbon emissions. Investment has helped to support better insulation, efficient heating and energy-efficient windows creating more sustainable learning environments that are cheaper to run and better for the environment.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:
In the last ten years we have invested £3.6 billion in over 330 projects to build and improve new school and college buildings in every local authority, through the Sustainable Communities for Learning programme.
This funding has helped to provide modern, fit for purpose buildings, designed to educate the next generation and invested in our local communities.
The additional funding announced today will help support local authorities across Wales to invest once again in our school estate.
The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, said:
Investing in our colleges and universities buildings, is also an investment in delivering our future skills and ambitions as a nation.
The additional money once again reinforces our commitment to post 16 learning and ensures learners benefit from sustainable learning environments.
The funding will help colleges with increased participation in vocational courses, this includes expanding workshops and adapting learning spaces.
For universities investment is via Medr and will allow universities to continue to fund projects that have helped generate long-term running cost savings through increased energy efficiency and reduced ongoing maintenance costs and enhance student experience through improved student facilities and digital services.
Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Mark Drakeford, said:
Our budget is supporting vital public services, and we have allocated over £60 million to help improve schools and education settings. This money will provide a positive impact to schools, colleges, and higher education settings across Wales.
Well-designed buildings play an important role in creating engaging learning environments, alongside supporting our net zero ambitions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/schools-colleges-and-universities-benefit-over-40-million-additional-maintenance-funding
