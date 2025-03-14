Schools get a slice of the Pi thanks to new maths schemes

Pupils at Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi in Holyhead are celebrating Pi Day, Friday 14 March, by decorating a giant Pi symbol on the playground and competing in the annual Pi memory competition (last year's winner recited pi to 120 digits from memory).

At the school the Mathematics Support Programme Wales (MSPW) are supporting the maths department with a range of exciting maths activities, inspiring pupils and raising standards.

A popular lunchtime maths club has been established, giving pupils the opportunity to explore maths outside of the regular curriculum through problem solving, group work and games. The school runs transition sessions with pupils from the feeder primary schools and additional maths sessions are delivered for pupils in year 10 and 11.

As well as pupils, maths teachers at the school benefit by regularly attending the MSPW's teaching conference to learn about innovative methods of teaching maths. Also non-maths specialists are supported by MSPW with high quality staff training, helping with teacher recruitment which can be an issue in the area.

The work taking place at Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi is just one example of new and expanded schemes happening across Welsh schools to improve standards of maths, help develop numeracy skills and increase confidence in maths.

Paul Bedingfield, Head of Maths said:

MSPW have supported us every step of the way towards our goal of offering a full and enriched curriculum to all pupils studying mathematics at Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi. Through MSPW's staff training and promotional talks, the number of pupils now taking Additional Maths in years 10 and 11 has increased, and as a result we are now hopeful of offering Further Maths A-level to pupils for the first time from Sept 2025.

Speaking on Pi Day, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

A sustained improvement in maths attainment is an absolute focus for me, alongside raising standards in other basic skills such as literacy. This is why we are delivering a range of schemes to support pupils in all stages of their maths learning. In 1706 Welsh mathematician William Jones, also from Anglesey, introduced the Pi symbol to the world. I’m determined to inspire our next generation of mathematicians helping them to develop skills, confidence and a passion for maths.

Our Maths and Numeracy Plan has identified the support needed for learners to build their maths skills and confidence in maths. A contract for the development of national level intensive support for maths for learners aged 3 to 16 has been awarded to Swansea University following a competitive procurement process.

Since 2023, 146 secondary schools and more than 5,000 learners (including more than 2,300 girls) in primary and secondary schools in Wales have taken part in activities delivered by MSPW.

The scheme, managed by Swansea University, is backed by £450,000 of Welsh Government funding, has benefitted from an extra £60,000 this year as the programme widens to include masterclasses for secondary school age learners.

To evaluate the improvement in maths and numeracy, schools in Wales will participate in TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) in 2027. This will provide detailed national level data on the achievements of our learners at an earlier stage and will be used to support teaching and learning.