Department for Transport
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School’s out: Free bus travel for kids set to launch in summer holiday cost of living boost
From 1 August to 31 August 2026, kids aged 5 to 15 years will benefit from free bus travel in England.
- as schools break up, under-16s in England will get free local buses for whole of August
- roads minister visits Historic Bath to launch government measures to ease the pressure on families this summer
- families can enjoy days out for less to theme parks, museums and beaches
As schools shut for summer, free bus travel for all 5-to-15-year-olds in England will be available next month.
Roads Minister, Simon Lightwood, visited Bath yesterday (9 July 2026) to meet local leaders and bus companies ahead of the cost-of-living-busting free travel measures launching in time for summer holidays.
With child fares typically costing between £1 and £2, families will be able to save on the cost of travel on all participating buses in England from 1 August until 31 August 2026. Families are already able to benefit from free travel for under-5s across the main bus operators.
This is part of this government’s Great British Summer Savings scheme, which is helping people enjoy days out for less, whether it is exploring the great outdoors at a national park or discovering new things at one of Britain’s world-class museums.
During the visit, the minister met with teachers, school children and parents to discuss how the scheme will benefit them.
This package is not just making getting there cheaper, these summer savings are helping with the cost of living squeeze every day. Over the summer, costs are being cut on children’s menu meals at restaurants, children’s tickets for theatres and cinemas and tickets for everyone at attractions like adventure centres, theme parks and soft play.
Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, said:
Great British Summer Savings means more people can be excited about getting out and about this summer, whether it’s seeing the Roman Baths, learning something new at the Science Museum, or falling asleep on the bus ride home after a day riding rollercoasters at Alton Towers.
I know that the cost of living is a concern for households across the UK, which is why we’re cutting the cost of the day-to-day, with free bus travel for children this summer and the £3 bus fare cap helping more families make the most of the small plans that make life enjoyable.
This government is aiming to make all public transport more accessible, as not only has the £3 bus fare cap been extended until March 2027, meaning single bus fares for adults are cheaper too, but earlier this year, the first rail fare freeze in 30 years was announced, saving passengers £600 million.
This comes on top of a £3 billion investment to make buses better nationally, supporting local leaders and operators to deliver new and more reliable services for millions of passengers.
Helen Godwin, Mayor of the West of England, said:
I am so excited that Kids Go Free is back again! We know what a massive impact this has had for families in the West, helping kids explore the best of the West and putting money back in parents’ pockets.
I am thrilled that the government has seen how successful our scheme has been and that Kids Go Free is going national for August. This will give West Country families the chance to explore even further.
VisitEngland Director, Andrew Stokes, said:
It’s fantastic to see free bus travel for children as the summer holidays get underway, supporting families to get out and explore the outstanding attractions and destinations across England in a stress free and environmentally friendly way.
Whether enjoying a trip to our stunning seaside destinations, beautiful countryside or our vibrant city attractions, there is so much to discover during the summer across England. I know our tourism and hospitality businesses will be very pleased to see you.
Roads media enquiries
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Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/schools-out-free-bus-travel-for-kids-set-to-launch-in-summer-holiday-cost-of-living-boost
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