Schools to cut bills with Great British Energy solar panels

Schools across England to cut bills with Great British Energy solar panels.

23 schools have now installed Great British Energy solar panels and are cutting their energy bills with clean, homegrown power

Full list announced of over 250 schools across England that are set to benefit from Great British Energy and UK government funding for solar panels

Millions in savings will be reinvested into education

Pupils across the country will benefit from more money for textbooks and teaching, as Great British Energy’s solar rollout continues to help schools cut their energy bills.

As part of an expanded scheme to fund solar panels for NHS sites, military sites and schools, over 250 schools across England have signed agreements to benefit from a share of up to £100 million in funding from Great British Energy and government for new solar panels and other energy efficiency measures.

23 schools have now installed Great British Energy solar panels and are cutting their energy bills, from Notre Dame RC School in Plymouth to Christ The King RC Primary School in Manchester. This has allowed savings to be reinvested in school services as part of the government’s clean energy superpower mission, enabling communities to reap the benefits of homegrown, clean power.

This is part of the government’s drive to make all public buildings more climate resilient. The government is building all new schools to be climate-resilient and net-zero in operation as part of the School Rebuilding Programme.

Rocketing energy bills in recent years have eaten into school budgets. This has been driven by the UK’s dependency on global fossil fuel markets over which government has no control. By enabling schools to generate their own electricity, it is estimated schools will save millions, far more than installation costs.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said:

Great British Energy is helping schools to save money on bills, meaning more money for textbooks and technology. Across the country, solar panels are going up on rooftops to power classrooms with clean, homegrown power. This is our clean energy superpower mission in action, protecting our public services with lower bills and energy security.

Great British Energy’s CEO, Dan McGrail said:

Great British Energy’s ongoing solar rollout delivers tangible benefits to the people that need it most in our hospitals and schools. This not only provides clean energy to communities, it also ensures that the public own and benefit from these projects through energy security, good jobs and above all, real tangible local outcomes such as more funds to support teaching and health.

Education Minister Josh MacAlister said:

Solar panels are slashing schools’ energy bills by thousands of pounds year after year, with the money going straight back into the textbooks and resources pupils need to succeed. This is part of our wider work to drive national renewal, rebuilding more than 750 schools in every corner of the country.

The scheme will target schools and colleges with buildings that are able to accommodate solar panels in areas of England most in need. As part of this, the government has selected schools that will be primarily clustered in areas of deprivation in the North East, West Midlands and North West, as well as at least 10 schools in each region of England.

Each region includes a further education college which will work with the contractors appointed to promote careers in renewables to support growth in the construction and renewables workforce. This could be through work placements, skills bootcamps and workshops.

This follows the government’s commitment to curriculum reforms which will strengthen climate and sustainability education across geography, science, citizenship, and design and technology – from year one through to a new Natural History GCSE – helping to ensure pupils understand the planet, take action on climate change and develop the skills for a greener future.

This is alongside all nurseries, schools and colleges being called upon to put in place a climate action plan, while empowering young voices through Youth Sustainability Champions to help advise, evaluate and champion sustainability in education.

The rollout of these solar panels marks progress in Great British Energy and government’s Local Power Plan that will ensure the benefits of the government’s clean energy mission are felt at a local level, with energy security, good jobs and economic growth – while also helping to rebuild the nation’s public services.

Mark Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Bellevue Place Education Trust, London said:

We are delighted to have Kilburn Grange School and Halley House School enrolled in the Great British Energy’s solar programme in addition to other Bellevue Place Education Trust schools. Last year, all our schools collectively achieved a 9.4% reduction in energy consumption, saving £299K in energy bills, which we can invest back into the education provision for our pupils.

Nicola Malone, Head Teacher of Christ the King Roman Catholic Primary School, Salford said:

We are very proud that Christ the King is benefitting from the Great British Energy Solar Partnership programme. The solar installation will make a lasting difference for our school, whilst showing our children the value of sustainability and emphasising our shared responsibility for the world around us.

