Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
Science and tech figureheads lead government innovation charge
Startup boards meets for the first time, supporting department’s goal of making the UK a science and technology superpower by 2030.
- DSIT startup board meets for first time, with representatives from across the science and tech world in attendance
- High profile appointees bring a wealth of experience and expertise to policy-making
- Group discuss how DSIT can help the UK lead on AI both at home and abroad, and be the most innovative department in government
The UK’s best and brightest science and technology minds, including former astronaut Tim Peake and McLaren founder Ron Dennis, met yesterday at the inaugural Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) startup board meeting, helping to shape the future of government policy and achieve the department’s goal of making the UK a science and technology superpower by 2030.
Meeting for the first time as a group since being appointed in April, members discussed a variety of topics, with the combined experience and expertise in the room offering a unique opportunity for officials and ministers to understand how best the Government can support industry.
Further developing the Government’s regulatory policy on AI was high on the agenda, with the startup board discussing how the department can play an integral role in the Prime Minister’s ambition for the UK to lead on AI policy both at home and abroad, and how the Government can deploy revolutionary AI technologies in more sectors to improve productivity and unlock growth, including in our public services.
Members of the startup board also shared ideas on how the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology can be the most innovative department in government, looking to emulate the boldness and daring ambition that is seen in the science and technology sectors that the board’s members are part of.
Finally on the agenda in yesterday’s meeting was an exploration into how the department can make better use of analysis and insight to improve the impact it has on both the general public and the science and technology ecosystems in the UK.
The 7 inaugural non-executive members of the DSIT startup board are:
- Shonnel Malani – Managing Partner at Advent International and Chair of the Board at Cobham and Ultra Electronics
- Tim Peake CMG – former European Space Agency astronaut and British Army Air Corps Helicopter Pilot
- Ron Dennis CBE – Founding Shareholder and former Chairman and CEO of the McLaren Technology Group Ltd, Chairman of Podium Analytics
- Baroness Alison Wolf CBE – Professor at King’s College London, cross-bench House of Lords Peer and former government expert adviser on skills
- Melissa Di Donato – former CEO of SUSE Software Solutions, iNED at JPMorgan Chase, Supervisory Board member of Porsche AG, Senior Advisor at Hg Capital
- Saul Klein – co-founder and Managing Partner of Phoenix Court, home to LocalGlobe and Latitude, as well as co-founder of Seedcamp and ZINC
- Professor Jason Chin FRS – Fellow in Natural Sciences at Trinity College, Cambridge, and Head, Centre for Chemical and Synthetic Biology at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology
As non-executive Board members, the group aim to provide over-arching strategic guidance and insight to the department as it looks to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the lives of every Briton by boosting the UK’s mission for science, innovation and technology.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/science-and-tech-figureheads-lead-government-innovation-charge
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
Government continues delivering on £50 million funding pledge for motor neurone disease research21/06/2023 10:20:00
Around three-quarters of the £50 million funding pledged towards cutting edge research into motor neurone disease (MND) has now been handed out to projects across the UK, the government has announced today (Wednesday 21 June).
UK Space Agency: World’s first astronaut with a disability hopes to inspire others as he begins training19/06/2023 15:10:00
The world’s first astronaut with a disability, former UK Paralympian John McFall, has arrived in Germany to begin feasibility studies at the European Astronaut Centre.
The UK-Singapore Cyber Dialogue19/06/2023 14:16:00
The UK-Singapore Cyber Dialogue was held in London on 13 June 2023 to discuss cyber priorities and deliverables for both countries.
Tech entrepreneur Ian Hogarth to lead UK’s AI Foundation Model Taskforce19/06/2023 12:10:00
Artificial intelligence expert announced as chair of government’s Foundation Model Taskforce.
UK leads the world in providing tech to keep us safe online16/06/2023 14:20:00
UK safety tech sector goes from strength to strength in most recent analysis.
£54 million boost to develop secure and trustworthy AI research16/06/2023 13:10:00
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Chloe Smith recently (14 June 2023) announced a series of investments to develop trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) research.
New Geospatial Strategy to boost UK’s standing as location technology leader15/06/2023 09:50:00
From maps to apps, the Government’s refreshed Geospatial Strategy will ensure the UK stays ahead of the curve in revolutionising location data and technologies up to 2030.
£54 million boost to develop secure and trustworthy AI research14/06/2023 15:25:00
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Chloe Smith has today announced a series of investments to develop trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) research.