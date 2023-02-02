Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
|Printable version
Science curriculum in schools improving despite pandemic pressures
Ofsted has today published the first in a new series of reports looking at how subjects are taught in England’s schools.
Today’s report looks at science education and draws on evidence from a sample of primary and secondary schools, gathered as part of routine inspections.
Inspectors found that science curriculums are improving and developing despite the lingering challenges of the pandemic. The science curriculum taught to pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), is generally at least as ambitious as the national curriculum aims. This is a significant strength in science education in England’s schools.
However, the report notes areas where improvements still need to be made. In secondary schools, inspectors found that pupils sometimes lacked opportunities to take part in high-quality practical work. In contrast, there was a greater emphasis on practical work in primary schools, but not necessarily work that had a clear purpose in relation to the curriculum. In a small number of schools visited, pupils were not retaining the science knowledge they had learned.
Ofsted Chief Inspector, Amanda Spielman, said:
A good science education can open the door to some of the most interesting and socially valuable pathways in life. So I’m encouraged to see the progress that has been made in science teaching, despite the pressures brought by the pandemic.
I hope that this review helps subject leaders and teachers to construct a challenging science curriculum with relevant and useful practical work.
The report makes a series of recommendations for how schools and other organisations can make sure that all pupils leave school with an authentic understanding of science, including:
- developing a curriculum which identifies and sequences the knowledge pupils need, especially to work scientifically
- providing all pupils with opportunities to take part in high-quality practical work that has a clear purpose in relation to the curriculum
- building enough time into the curriculum for pupils to learn and remember key knowledge
- initial teacher education providers supporting trainee teachers to develop their knowledge of what science is and the methods it uses, and how to teach this
All inspections were carried out between September 2021 and July 2022.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/science-curriculum-in-schools-improving-despite-pandemic-pressures
Latest News from
Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
New visits to understand children’s experience of alternative provision26/01/2023 13:15:00
Ofsted and the CQC have published guidance for the first series of thematic visits to be carried out under the new area SEND inspection arrangements.
School inspections and industrial action24/01/2023 16:20:00
How we are planning school inspections to avoid strike days.
Amanda Spielman's speech to the University of Oxford’s department of education18/01/2023 15:20:00
Ofsted's Chief Inspector spoke at the annual lecture about how Ofsted uses research and its wider use in the education sector.
Schools continue to improve since pandemic17/01/2023 10:05:00
More schools in England are now good or outstanding with the latest inspection outcomes showing a continuing trend of improvement since the pandemic.
Ofsted Annual Report: Pandemic recovery slowed by workforce crisis in children’s education and care14/12/2022 11:15:00
This year’s Ofsted Annual Report describes the extent to which education and children’s social care have recovered in the wake of the pandemic.
A new judgement for care leavers02/12/2022 15:20:00
Ofsted publishes the outcomes of a consultation for a new judgement on the experiences and progress of care leavers.
Improving outcomes for children and young people with SEND29/11/2022 14:38:00
Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) publish a report on the area SEND consultation and a new area SEND inspection framework.
Hundreds of formerly outstanding schools reinspected22/11/2022 12:05:00
Today Ofsted has published a commentary on inspection outcomes for previously exempt outstanding schools reinspected in 2021/22.