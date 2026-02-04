Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Science fiction prepares military for complex and unpredictable future of technology
Short stories inspiring defence and national security thinking.
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has unveiled Creative Futures, a new collection of science fiction stories designed to spark fresh thinking about the future of defence and security over the next 100 years.
Edited by Dr Allen Stroud of Coventry University, Creative Futures brings together leading science fiction authors who worked alongside defence experts to imagine future scenarios stretching as far as 2122.
These stories explore how emerging technologies, societal shifts, and global challenges might shape the world beyond this century.
Themes explored include:
- wars fought by autonomous machines
- quantum technology that can predict the future
- AI making life and death decisions
One of Dstl’s key aims is to help UK defence and security prepare for the future by avoiding uncertainty and strategic surprise. By combining scientific rigour and deep technological understanding with creative storytelling, Creative Futures offers a unique lens to consider alternative futures - both desirable and undesirable.
How to watch this YouTube videoThere's a YouTube video on this page. You can't access it because of your cookie settings.You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead:Creative Futures
Professor Tim Dafforn, MOD Chief Scientific Adviser, said:
Innovation isn’t just about inventing new technology - it’s about understanding how it will be used, and by whom.
Fiction gives us the freedom to explore those scenarios in ways traditional analysis can’t, helping defence prepare for futures that are complex, contested, and unpredictable. If we only plan for what seems likely today, we will be blindsided tomorrow.
Sarah Herbert, Dstl Futures Programme Manager, said:
Preparing for the future means thinking beyond the next upgrade or system. Science fiction challenges us to consider the human, societal, and geopolitical dimensions of technology.
These stories aim to engage, evoke, and provoke - pushing us to imagine new ways of working and rethink what the future could be. By carrying that creative mindset into the present, we can apply their lessons to real‑world challenges and unlock better ways of working today.
Science Fiction author Dr Allen Stroud, of Coventry University and editor of Creative Futures, added:
Working with Dstl was an incredible opportunity to merge creativity with real-world expertise. Science fiction isn’t just entertainment - it’s a strategic tool. These stories help us explore the risks and opportunities of emerging technologies beyond today’s horizon that we might otherwise miss.
The book also includes a timeline into the 22nd century using a variety of academic, commercial and international government-backed studies which includes:
- the trials and implementation of universal basic incomes across the world
- the rise of antibiotic-resistant infections and diseases
- the first commercial quantum networks and proliferation of AI
- the world’s population peaking and then declining with the global birth rate falling below 2.0
- autonomous and robotic policing
- the impacts of climate change and swings in economic fortunes amongst nations
Through the power of storytelling, Creative Futures invites defence and security professionals to think beyond the here and now - and engage with possibilities that could redefine our world. As technology accelerates and global dynamics shift, foresight ensures that the UK remains agile, informed, and prepared for whatever lies ahead.
Learn more about Dstl
Contact Dstl’s Futures Programme: S&TFuturesProgramme@dstl.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/science-fiction-prepares-military-for-complex-and-unpredictable-future-of-technology
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Up to £1.5 million available for innovations that improve conflict wound care29/01/2026 12:20:00
Dstl/DMS competition through UKDI offers funding to innovators that can remedy gaps in modelling and treating conflict wounds.
Dstl overcome challenges of interoperability with new software07/01/2026 15:10:00
Dstl’s Single Information Environment (SInfoE) architecture solves the problem of accessing information across different systems and domains.
Honours for Dstl staff making a big impact on UK defence and security31/12/2025 09:20:00
Dstl experts who played a vital role in military operations and gave expert advice during the Southport murders investigation have been recognised for their work.
Emerging disruptive technologies NATO competition17/12/2025 12:15:00
We are looking for young people's thoughts and ideas on the opportunities and risks of emerging and disruptive technologies.
Project SIREN: advancing networked sensing through collaboration15/12/2025 14:20:00
A major breakthrough, delivered through Project SIREN, directly supports the UK’s future integrated air sensing capability and provides a clear operational advantage.
MOD showcases integrated wargaming expertise at NATO’s Premier Concept Development Conference26/11/2025 13:20:00
Cyber & Specialist Operations Command’s (CSOC) Integrated Warfare Centre (IWC) and Dstl have underscored Britain’s leading role in modern defence analytical wargaming.
NATO award for Dstl engineer31/10/2025 15:10:00
Rebecca Findlay received the Early Career award for her deep expertise in modelling and simulation for electro-optical/infrared signatures.
Security breach averted: drones intercepted at NATO summit06/10/2025 15:10:00
As drone threats become increasingly sophisticated, Dstl's open standards approach is proving essential for coordinated international defence responses.